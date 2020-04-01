DENVER, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxOps is pleased to announce that Davinia Lyon has joined the firm as a partner in corporate tax. In this role, she leads experienced teams in delivering corporate and international tax and planning, including income tax provision (ASC 740), business tax impact analysis, transfer pricing, foreign compliance and reporting, M&A and transaction due diligence, and entity restructuring.
"As a respected leader in the tax community, Davinia brings to TaxOps a dynamic tax experience in public and private accounting," Allen Gregory, lead federal tax partner at TaxOps, says.
Ms. Lyon builds client relationships from inside business as an outsourced tax director. By fully integrating her tax expertise and business knowledge into the daily routine of the businesses she serves, Ms. Lyon delivers timely tax insights at the time when she can make the highest and best impact on business operations, strategy and tax planning. Included in meetings and planning sessions, she is on-hand to advise clients in their corporate responsibility to pay taxes, but not overpay, and be strategic in how it is done and how the business operates. She also advises business clients under audit and in their efforts to develop corporate tax departments and related support areas.
"I'm honored to have joined such an innovative firm of knowledge experts in tax," Ms. Lyon says. "I'm excited to be working closely with businesses and driving value to their organizations."
Ms. Lyon comes to TaxOps from Jacobs Engineering, which merged with CH2M in December 2017, creating a $15 billion in revenue combined entity. As senior tax director of global tax accounting and transfer pricing during the transaction, she led the integration of tax teams, ensuring process efficiency and employee retention, and income tax provisions for ASC 740, layering in the effects of tax reform and purchase accounting. She also implemented a revised transfer pricing methodology maximizing tax benefits in compliance with global transfer pricing requirements.
Please join us in welcoming Ms. Lyon to TaxOps at TaxOps.com.
About TaxOps TaxOps is a leading tax specialty and business consulting firm helping growth-oriented businesses worldwide. Seasoned professionals with significant Big Four experience lead our teams, providing the strength, experience, and resources of a national tax firm with the hands-on client engagement of a boutique firm. From one-off studies to full-service tax outsourcing solutions, TaxOps delivers federal, state and local, international, and tax minimization solutions that drive better tax outcomes. Learn more at TaxOps.com.
