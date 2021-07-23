WILMINGTON, Mass., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DB Roberts, a leading fastener and hardware distributor in North America will exhibit at the nation's largest design and manufacturing event, D&M West.
The event, held August 10 – 12, 2021 at the Anaheim Convention Center, attracts engineers, designers, manufacturers, and suppliers globally. DB Roberts representatives and key suppliers will be available in booth #3333, working with attendees to find solutions for unique and challenging application requirements.
The DB Roberts Southern California Sales Team will be joined by representatives from Southco, Sugatsune, and Device Technologies, Inc., among others. Several additional key suppliers are also exhibiting at the event, including Tech Etch and Caplugs, as is DB Roberts' sister company, Heilind Electronics.
"We are excited to be exhibiting at the Medical Design and Manufacturing Show next month and greeting customer, suppliers, and attendees in-person again," said Sandra Solis, DB Roberts Senior Vice President. "After the uncertainty of 2020, we are focused on supporting our customers and the emerging opportunities we're seeing across manufacturing."
DB Roberts will return to the Anaheim Convention Center in October for the Anaheim Electronics and Manufacturing Show, held October 13-14. See the entire list of DB Roberts trade shows, with links to register, on the DB Roberts website: dbroberts.com/about/trade-shows-and-events
