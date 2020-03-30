PROVO, Utah, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCC™, an innovative hotel developer and asset manager, today announced the appointment of Ryan Phelps as its Chief Investment Officer. In this role, Ryan will lead the execution of the Company's overall investment strategy, which includes the acquisition, development, construction, and disposition of DCC's portfolio of assets.
"We feel very fortunate to have Ryan join our team, bringing an extensive background in acquisition, development, and investment management functions," commented Cory Turner, a managing partner at DCC. "The addition of Ryan's world-class talent and experience will elevate and expand our investment capabilities, consistent with our growth strategy," concluded Turner.
Phelps will be leaving his post as Vice President of Investments at T2 Hospitality, a California based development and management firm. While at T2, Phelps guided the Company in more than $3 billion of hospitality transactions.
"I am honored and excited to join the DCC team. I have known the DCC leadership team for many years now, and know of their integrity, creativity, and ingenuity. I'm humbled by the opportunity to join my skillset to those of the Company," stated Phelps.
"Ryan's remarkable leadership capabilities and breadth of market experience make him one of the best in the industry. We are privileged and excited to have him join our team and assist us in navigating our future," stated Joel Sybrowsky, DCC's other managing partner.
Before T2 Hospitality, Phelps held roles at Lehman Brothers, where he worked on more than $4.0 billion worth of transactions for large publicly and privately held hospitality companies. Additionally, Phelps worked for AEW Capital Management's opportunity fund. Phelps work spans real estate projects that include hospitality, residential, office, retail, and industrial investments.
About DCC:
DCC (formerly the investment division of Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, or "LDHG") is a privately-held real estate investor and asset manager with three decades of experience in hospitality. Since 1991 when LDHG developed the first Marriott® franchise in Utah, DCC has placed hundreds of millions of dollars of capital on behalf of its investors. The Company has been involved in the development, acquisition, and management of hotel properties throughout the United States representing the premium-branded hotel families of Hilton®, Hyatt, IHG®, and Marriott®. For additional information, please visit www.dynamiccity.com.