After a successful run during Art Basel in Miami last November, DCentral Austin Web3 Conference takes over the Long Center for the Performing Arts and other locations around the city, today and tomorrow, June 7th and 8th, showcasing the latest in NFTs, Metaverse, DAO, Decentralized Finance, Fashion, Art, and Blockchain technology.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Art, Fashion, NFTs, Celebrities, Web3 Blockchain Technology and the Future of Decentralized Finance collide in Austin, Texas for two hot days—Tuesday June 7th, and Wednesday June 8th, 2022–but anyone who ventures inside the Long Center for the Performing Arts during DCentral Austin Conference will be immersed in air conditioning, and the present and future state of the metaverse.
Thousands of participants including NFT vendors, technology companies, blockchain developers, celebrities, influencers, investors, artists and more converge in this two day event billed as "The Web3 & NFT Event of 2022" on the Dcentralcon.com website.
This event subsequently kicks off Consensus Festival Week in Austin, a week long festival touted as "a showcase of all that crypto has to offer," which is presented by Coindesk.com. According to it's website, Coindesk is "an integrated platform for media, events, data & indices for the next generation of investing and the future of money."
Among the many speakers for the DCentral Austin 2022 conference is writer, director Kevin Smith of Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma fame, as well as social media influencers, and metaverse, DAO and NFT industry luminaries.
Technology companies are also using the critical mass of the Dcentral Austin and Consensus Festival to host free events, including Akash Network and Saga.xyz hosted event "Building Web 3 Apps in a Web 2 World." According to the Eventbrite.com registration page, their event invites attendees to "join Eric Urban, Distributed Systems Engineer at Overclock Labs and Core Contributor of Akash Network and Rebecca Liao CEO at Saga.xyz, for a two technical presentations on the tools, resources and opportunities for building Web3 application and systems."
This 2 hour event takes place at Vuka in Bouldin Creek from 5pm-7pm on Tuesday, June 7th. Tickets are available for free at Eventbrite.com.
One cutting edge, yet real world focused application announced at DCentral Austin is NFIDX™ and NFTID™ technology, which according to its website at NFIDX.com stands for "Non-Fungible IDentity Exchange," and "Non-Fungible Token Identity verification and fraud Detection," respectively. The goal of the technology includes combatting NFT fraud, and providing grounded blockchain use cases such as an independent blockchain to verify identity and cross reference ownership of NFTs with real world assets. The practical approach to futuristic technology is making one investment group take notice.
According to their website, Web3 investment division 3FuturesFund.com is announcing investments in NFIDX™ and NFTID™ technology, designed to mitigate NFT fraud and provide robust and multifaceted offline and online applications across a multitude of industries.
"3FuturesFund.com seeks web3 and emerging technology investment opportunities that serves Web3, Web 2.0 and developing economy audiences with dynamic applications for future, contemporary, and developing worlds…In our humble opinion, NFIDX™ and NFTID™ technology harnesses the power of the future to empower the present, and we are excited to get behind their team, and encourage others to enquire as well."
More information on NFIDX™ and NFTID™ technology can be found at NFIDX.com.
Web3 companies and technologists seeking funding at various stages can learn more at 3FuturesFund.com.
Tickets and more information for Consensus Festival 2022 can be found at their website.
DCentral Austin Conference 2022 takes place Tuesday, June 7th and Wednesday, June 8th at 701 West Riverside Drive, Austin, Texas 78704. Related events take place around Austin. Go to Eventbrite website for more information.
Media Contact
Press Contact, 3FuturesFund.com, 774-485-5400, pr@leadsandloans.com
SOURCE 3FuturesFund.com