P21WWUG Connect 2021, An annual event where P21WWUG members come together from all across the world to learn, socialize & make connections with each other. Join DCKAP At P21WWUG Connect 2021. We are looking forward to meeting you at the P21WWUG Connect: August 15-17, 2021. As a Gold Sponsor of the event, DCKAP is proud for five wonderful years of partnership with P21WWUG. Join our session on August 17 to hear from our experts who will walk you through - "A Complete Solution For P21 Users"