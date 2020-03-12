DENVER, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading provider of integrated commercial property services across Colorado, announced today the appointment of John Helm to join as Chief Operating Officer.
With extensive management and operational experience, Helm brings valuable leadership needed to the team during such a period of growth. John will be focusing on increasing operational efficiencies, company culture, quality controls and customer experiences across all divisions.
"John will be a great addition to our Executive Team," says Dale Heims, Owner of DCPS, "He brings a 25-year customer-centric operations background and shares our same dedication to quality and superior customer service. His past track record of improving processes and leveraging technology to more efficiently deliver services will help us continue our rapid growth."
Prior to joining DCPS, John was a Partner of Rentacrate Enterprises. During his time there he was part of the Executive Team that created the design, implementation, and execution of business strategies for the company and business units. John was also responsible for the sales and operations in San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, and Nashville.
John commented, "I am thrilled to join the Executive Team and make the move to Denver with my wife Dawn and three boys. I look forward to helping the DCPS team of talented individuals thrive and build out greater efficiencies to provide an even better customer experience with our clients."
About Denver Commercial Property Services
Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to 1,100+ clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado.
