LEXINGTON PARK, Md., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has received an award from long-time customer NAVAIR PMA-281 for the development of Weaponeering and Stores Planning (WASP) software, version 5.0. The total value of this award is $7.5M with a 20-month period of performance. The WASP 5.0 task order was received under a recently-awarded Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) from PMA-281.
WASP is the NAVAIR Airworthiness Office (AIR 4.0P) authorized permanent flight clearance system that provides authorized stores and configurations, limits, authorized release parameters, weights and drag, and moment arms for the F/A-18 aircraft. WASP replicates the manual Store/Weapon Safety of Flight (SOF) Checklist of the Naval Aviation Technical Information Product (NATIP), and integrates Government-developed models for aircraft performance, guided weapons trajectories, and fragmentation clouds. By adhering to the loading, carriage and delivery recommendations of WASP, Navy aircrews can maximize the effectiveness of weapons against targets, while maintaining the safety of the aircraft and personnel.
WASP has been deployed to the Fleet since 2003, and supported successful missions in operations all over the world. In addition to the F/A-18 Classic Hornet, Super Hornet and Growler models used by the US Navy, WASP versions have been delivered to Australia, Malaysia, Finland, and Kuwait under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases.
DCS has supported WASP since 2009, serving in leadership roles and providing technical expertise. The history of WASP traces back to the early years of the DCS Lexington Park, MD office, and involved several past and current DCS branch and sector managers, engineers, and test pilots. WASP 5.0 represents enhanced functionality to end users, as well as important technical modernization. As expressed by Larry Egbert, Air Sea Forces Support Sector Manager, "DCS is proud of our 20-plus year association with the WASP product and the important capability that it provides to the Warfighter to safely and effectively accomplish the mission. We are grateful for the continued confidence of one of our longest and most important customers, NAVAIR PMA-281."
About DCS Corporation
DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.
CONTACT: dcscommunications@dcscorp.com, 571-227-6000