BARNEVELD, Netherlands, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that De Menken Keuken has selected Infor M3 ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution to support growth, increase efficiency and help provide business continuity. The agile, future-proof solution offers the Dutch family business enhanced quality management and tracing capabilities, better warehouse, production and distribution management combined with increased supply chain visibility.
De Menken Keuken produces a wide range of salads, sauces and meat products for retail, catering and hospitality customers. This is done mainly under private label. Its portfolio includes the Albert Heijn supermarket brand Saladespecialiteiten, carpaccio from de Vleeschmeesters, and a selection of tapenades and hummus spreads.
As its ERP solution was becoming obsolete, as it was going off support, the Dutch food producer began searching for a replacement and found an ideal match in Infor after reviewing software products from three vendors. Hilbert Klop, CFO at De Menken Keuken, elaborates: "The knowledge of Infor and Infor Alfa-Beta of our industry, along with our confidence in the functionalities and quality of its ERP solution, made Infor an obvious choice for De Menken Keuken. They understood our needs and goals, and the application is perfectly able to fulfill them."
By standardizing with Infor M3, De Menken Keuken can migrate from its existing IBM AS/400 solution to a modern, innovative, and industry-specific system that can help them navigate challenges while helping control costs, reduce manual work and boost efficiency.
"We are pleased to offer De Menken Keuken a robust foundation to help them achieve their goals and ambition of becoming the leading supplier in the private label market where cost and innovation leadership are decisive factors," says Kees van den Houten, Infor's country manager for Benelux. "Infor M3 with its deep, food industry-specific functionality is designed for progress and will optimize their operations and help to boost revenue opportunities."
Looking ahead, De Menken Keuken is also evaluating the purchase of Infor's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution.
About De Menken Keuken
De Menken Keuken is a Dutch family business. For four decades, it has been supplying food products to virtually all major retail, catering and hospitality companies in the Netherlands. The wide range of salads, sauces and meat products is mainly produced under private label and in close consultation with the client.
The company strives to be the leading supplier in the private label market with high-quality products assembled by more than 300 employees at the production location in Sassenheim. Innovation, cooperation, open communication and flexibility are the core values of De Menken Keuken. Visit http://www.demenkenkeuken.nl/.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit http://www.infor.com/.
