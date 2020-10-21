Key Highlights - Mission AAR pertains to both De Tomaso's love for and discontent with the American automotive industry. - Mission AAR: De Tomaso Automobili's clarion call to those passionate about American automotive design that the time has come to restore the romance, beauty, passion and elegance in the luxury American automotive industry. - Declaring that it can wait no longer for the American automobile industry to recapture its 'glory days,' and seeking to inspire all generations, De Tomaso is moving its core operations - including production, design and corporate facilities - from Europe to the U.S. - The journey to America is the first step of Mission AAR, a long-term, multi-stage, strategic initiative inspired by the greatest era of the American automobile industry. - De Tomaso doesn't take this step lightly - but does so with clear-eyed responsibility about what is necessary to ignite a new era in American automotive design and excellence. - De Tomaso seeks to provide a path out of complacency, and by taking this bold step, help shake the stigma that America rests in the shadow of European automotive design and luxury. - Mission AAR's First Phase includes not just the relocation of the company's core operations to the U.S., but also the production of the iconic P72 sports car, which will be hand-built in America. - This step is in keeping with De Tomaso's bold heritage and its legacy of working with American legends. De Tomaso intends to foster the development of the next generation of American automotive greats. - Through Mission AAR, De Tomaso will create job opportunities in the U.S. and reduce the skills gap in American automotive design and craftsmanship. - The P72 is a true European-American icon from its provenance, design, engineering, powertrain, supply base and technical partners. - Mission AAR enables De Tomaso to stay true to its identity as a European-American brand and allows it to bring its rich history, unique competencies and European sophistication to America. - De Tomaso is deep in discussions with multiple states to serve as potential locations for its American facilities with a formal announcement expected in the next six months.