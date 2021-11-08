TEWKSBURY, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dealboard, the global electronic seafood market, today announced the appointment of Steve Engdahl as Director, responsible for marketing, sales and client success. Engdahl is stepping into this newly created role as Dealboard accelerates its commercialization in response to increasing demand.
"Steve has a distinguished track record of creating business growth by connecting with needs of the customer," said Domingo Gonzalez, Managing Director, Dealboard. "His background which spans marketing, sales, product and strategy will help Dealboard scale up by turning our vision and strategy into effective market motions with our prospects and customers."
Dealboard was launched in 2021 to bring transparency, traceability and efficiency to the global seafood supply chain. Dealboard serves seafood producers, processors, wholesalers, exporters and brokers seeking more efficient ways to transact, expand their relationships, and reduce fraud. Dealboard offers a premier community of trust, powered by advanced technology to facilitate negotiation and finalization of wholesale orders.
"Seafood industry participants face tremendous challenges. With generations-long trading relationships falling apart due to pandemic-driven bankruptcies and with the uncertainty of the current the global supply chain crisis, we hear with increasing urgency the ask for a cleaner, simpler, more efficient way to do business," said Steve Engdahl, Director, Dealboard. "Dealboard's easy to use tools and network of verified suppliers are well positioned to help seafood firms quickly and easily find suppliers and obtain product."
Steve brings over 25 years of software and software-enabled services business leadership experience. Steve joins Dealboard from Access, the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, where as Chief Product Officer he drove organic revenue growth by helping customers achieve digital transformation. Prior to Access, Steve held general management and product leadership roles at Altisource, an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. He previously held strategy, product, and marketing leadership roles for software and service companies in the financial services industry focused on data management, trading, and compliance.
Dealboard is the global electronic seafood marketplace, a SaaS software platform for producers, processors, wholesalers, exporters and brokers of seafood. Dealboard brings transparency, traceability and efficiency to global food supply chains through communities of trust, making global electronic trading affordable, easy and seamless. Dealboard solutions undo fragmentation, eliminate factors which undermine trust, and level the playing field for vendors of all sizes and regions.
