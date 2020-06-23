BURLINGTON, Vt., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com today announced it has been selected as a premier partner in the FordDirect Advantage Digital Advertising Program. Fueled by Cox Automotive's unparalleled insight into the behaviors of in-market shoppers, key integrations, and more than a decade of digital advertising expertise, Dealer.com gives Ford and Lincoln dealers the opportunity to maximize sales through more precise, consistent advertising portfolios aligned to their strategies.
During these unprecedented times, market forces are challenging dealers to make more accurate investments. Through Dealer.com's Digital Advertising program, Ford and Lincoln dealers will now enjoy the flexibility and business intelligence needed to reach consumers at all stages of their journey, displaying the right ad to the right shopper and on the right channel at the right time. Dealer.com's secure advertising solutions are right-sized for every dealer.
"We are seeing record-breaking online traffic and dealers have to spend smarter on every channel to reach consumers wherever they are digitally," said Wayne Pastore, vice president and general manager of Dealer.com. "Our customers are facing market uncertainty, changing consumer behaviors and advertising fraud in a very competitive industry. We have the data and partnerships to drive Ford and Lincoln dealer businesses forward by helping them optimize their advertising portfolio and thrive amid disruption."
While digital advertising technologies may seem complex, the Dealer.com approach begins with supporting individual dealer needs. Leveraging the proprietary Compass Advertising Intelligence engine, a portfolio is built to a dealer's goals and budget and will flex with a dealer's changing needs. Dealer.com's business intelligence and insights will help steer Ford and Lincoln dealers toward smarter advertising investments.
Dealer.com Advertising Solutions Key Advantages:
- Leverage shopper data from Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book to help dealers capitalize on existing demand in a dealer's market.
- Filter inventory for advertising through Paid Search with vAuto data, including Market Day Supply, Price Rank, vRank, and Price to Market, ensuring a dealer spends the right budget on the appropriate vehicles.
- Apply relevant pricing data from Xtime Schedule in paid search ads, driving more applicable ad copy promoting a dealer's service department.
- Provide turnkey video creation and delivery service for dealers no matter their budget, driving compelling, offer-based video content to high value, high engagement video channels like Facebook and YouTube.
- Detect and combat advertising fraud and ensure dealer investments are protected with a partnership with White Ops and the Trustworthy Accountability Group.
The Dealer.com platform deploys personalized, integrated ad campaigns that use artificial intelligence and impactful creative to reach prospective vehicle buyers and owners through paid search, display, social media and video channels. The digital marketing solutions at Dealer.com have earned several automotive industry awards, including Automotive Website Awards and Driving Sales Dealers' Choice Awards.
To learn more about Dealer.com Advertising, visit https://www.dealer.com/products/advertising.
About Dealer.com
Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com
About FordDirect
FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers to create a comprehensive Web presence for dealers and provide digital marketing and advertising services that help dealers sell more cars and trucks. FordDirect provides dealers new and pre-owned digital marketing and advertising services, call tracking, lead management solutions, dealer websites, search optimization and marketing, database marketing, marketing services for regional dealer advertising groups and other digital services. FordDirect is headquartered in Dearborn, Mich.