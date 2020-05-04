BURLINGTON, Vt., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerPolicy, the leading auto insurance marketplace for automotive retailers, today announced a collaboration with data analytics and consumer intelligence company J.D. Power, to deliver instant, personalized insurance quotes to car buyers.
DealerPolicy's innovative technology platform allows car buyers to instantly compare competitive auto insurance quotes from leading insurers as part of the car-buying process. Customers can receive coverage advice from DealerPolicy Insurance's licensed agents and have their policy documents sent to them within minutes. Through this new collaboration, DealerPolicy has integrated J.D. Power's new insurance data and analytics platform to instantly create personalized insurance quotes tailored to a customer's specific preferences.
"We're absolutely thrilled to be teaming with J.D. Power to bring an industry-first, next generation experience to our customers," says Travis Fitzgerald, CEO of DealerPolicy. "We continue to provide tangible savings to hundreds of thousands of car-buyers and along the way we've learned that price isn't the only factor in a customer's decision-making process – service matters a lot. Now we can not only provide competitive pricing, but also truly personalized insurance. Understanding that insurance is not one-size-fits-all, we've worked tirelessly to deliver a solution that matches a consumers preferred insurance experience to carriers that are most likely to meet those preferences, such as: technology, long term price stability, claims handling or customer service; all backed by the high quality, independent data of J.D. Power."
This new personalized insurance experience is now available to all DealerPolicy Insurance customers.
Kyle Schmitt, Vice President and Managing Director of Global Insurance at J.D. Power, says: "We have spent more than two decades developing a unique, independent data asset that measures how well individual carriers meet their customers' expectations. Until now, consumers were largely taking a chance that their carrier choice would meet those expectations. By teaming with DealerPolicy, we are empowering consumers to pick the experience they want by matching their preferences to carriers with a proven track record across multiple service dimensions. This will provide a better experience for the consumer and better retention for the carrier. The powerful combination of choice and personalization is the future of personal lines insurance and we're excited to bring this offering to market with DealerPolicy, a recognized leader in the space." For more information on this breakthrough new insurance shopping solution, please visit www.dealerpolicy.com/jdpower.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.
About DealerPolicy
DealerPolicy is the most trusted and complete insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. With its seamless integration into the car-buying process, the company's innovative solution enables car-buying customers the opportunity to purchase insurance by connecting them with licensed insurance agents while at the dealership or after they arrive home with their new car. The company delivers these benefits through an exclusive combination of partnerships with premier automotive retailers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to DealerPolicy Insurance licensed agents. DealerPolicy Insurance is licensed to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.dealerpolicy.com.
