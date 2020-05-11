SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Bereslavsky, founder and CEO of Domain Magnate, joins the team at Dealflow Brokerage as a partner to leverage fifteen years of buy-side experience, and repertoire of 300+ completed deals.

"When we first discussed the idea of a partnership, I immediately recognised potential in the complementary strengths of our teams. We are excited to drive further growth and expansion for Dealflow Brokerage, in turn allowing us to provide a wider range of services to our clients at Domain Magnate," said Bereslavsky, now (Strategy) Partner at Dealflow Brokerage.

While committed to providing a world class experience for buyers, Dealflow Brokerage still maintains the highest industry standards to protect sellers' intellectual property and market advantages.

"When the opportunity arose I knew this could be an exciting move for Dealflow," said Jamie Toyne, who continues in his role as CEO. "Both Michael and Colton bring a fresh perspective to our business and the internet M&A space which is paramount in an ever-changing and increasingly competitive marketplace."

This partnership advances into 2020 coordinating a number of high-impact investment initiatives to:

  • Bring a fresh strategic perspective to the buy-side of the advisory business
  • Provide additional, more efficient exit options for sellers
  • Continue to improve industry-leading due diligence and buyer screening systems
  • Expand the team to offer a more thorough client service

"We're particularly focused on developing relationships with finance and service providers to ensure the long-term success of our clients, well after the transaction has closed," said Colton Moffitt of Allied Strategic Advisors. He also joins Dealflow Brokerage as a partner, offering unique experience and expertise from a business development perspective.

About Dealflow Brokerage: Jamie Toyne, CEO of Dealflow Brokerage - is a global internet M&A advisory platform backed by a powerful network of investors and entrepreneurs looking to buy and sell online businesses between $100,000 and $20,000,000 in value.

About Michael Bereslavsky: Michael Bereslavsky is the founder and CEO of Domain Magnate, a private equity firm operating a portfolio of online businesses. It strives to provide a wider selection of more favorable deals to clients through its business buying and managing service. With over fifteen years in the business, Bereslavsky is credited with 300+ successful deals.

Contact:
Michael Bereslavsky
Domain Magnate
+13074395075
239484@email4pr.com

