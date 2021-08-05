(outside the screen, from left) Deargen's CBO Youngchul Bae, CEO Kilsoo Kang, CTO Sungsoo Park, and CDO Inhwan Bae (in the screen, from left) FarmHannong's Hye-Jung Lee (Professional Researcher), CEO Youjin Lee, Kyung Myung (Innovative Technology Department Leader), and Junhyuk Choi (Crop Protection Team Leader)