CALGARY, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSX-V:DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF) announces licensing developments at its Thunderchild Cultivation facility and The Plant extraction facility along with a general business update. The Company is actively working to mitigate the risk of disruption to its operations, due to COVID-19, with a focus on supporting the communities it operates in and providing a safe working environment for its employees and customers, all while continuing to progress its strategic plan.
"The Decibel team is working hard to continue to safely and efficiently produce our products, stay open for our customers, provide employment and support the communities in which we operate" said Benjamin Sze, CEO of Decibel. "Despite the challenges our country is facing during these unprecedented times, I am proud of the excellent progress we have made for our employees, customers and shareholders."
The Qwest Estate and Prairie Records
Decibel's Qwest Estate cultivation facility in Creston, BC and Prairie Records retail stores in Saskatchewan and Alberta, remain fully operational with enhanced protective measures in place to prioritize employee and customer safety. Additionally, Decibel continues to make excellent progress on the development and licensing of its University of Alberta and Palace Theatre cannabis retail stores, which are expected to be completed and licensed in May 2020.
Thunderchild Cultivation Facility
On April 13, 2020, dB Thunderchild Cultivation LP, a subsidiary of Decibel, submitted a complete site evidence package to Health Canada in connection with its application for a cultivation licence for its Thunderchild Cultivation facility, in Battleford, Saskatchewan.
The Plant Extraction & Manufacturing Facility
On March 30, 2020, Decibel's subsidiary Westleaf Labs LP, submitted a sales licence amendment application for the sale of dried cannabis products and cannabis extract products produced at The Plant, its extraction and manufacturing facility located in Calgary, Alberta. The Plant remains active and is currently being used to perform co-packing services for a related party, while commissioning equipment and advancing product development initiatives.
Blendcraft by Qwest Launch
Blendcraft by Qwest ("Blendcraft") is Decibel's introduction of premium blended pre-rolls into the Canadian market and widens Decibel's offerings of Qwest products to new consumers who may be experiencing high-end cannabis for the first time. The launch of Blendcraft allows for Decibel to unlock the full value of its harvests while preserving its top end wholesale pricing. Decibel successfully launched Blendcraft in March 2020 and has achieved listings with BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
Qwest Products Registered in Manitoba
Decibel is pleased to announce it has agreed to terms with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to supply Qwest branded flower and pre-rolls to Manitoba retailers. The first shipment to Manitoba retailers is on track to be delivered in April. Qwest products are now registered for sale in six provinces.
About Decibel
Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three production houses operating or under development along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, an 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK is scheduled to be completed and licensed in 2020. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.
