Strategic growth plan continues to yield gains in revenue, margin, and mix

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI), today announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

Full Year 2021

  • Revenue was $65.9MM, an increase of $2.6MM (3.9%) from 2020.
  • Services revenues, the Company's strategic focus, were $15.5MM, an increase of $2.8MM (17.9%) from 2020.
  • Gross profit, $15.3MM, increased by $0.5MM (3.3%) from 2020.
  • 2021 EBITDA was $3.0MM ($2.8MM on an Adjusted EBITDA basis).
  • Debt was paid down by $1.2MM from December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Q4 Revenue was $16.5MM, pressured by industry-wide supply chain issues, which the Company anticipates continuing into 1H 2022.
  • Solid booking activity continued however resulting in a backlog expansion to $31.2MM. The Company is working closely with its equipment manufacturer partners to manage through these supply constraints.
  • Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3MM for the fourth quarter 2021, compared with $1.3MM for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"We continue to execute the strategic growth plan we put in place several years ago," commented CEO Steve Smith. "That plan is focused on the growth of what we call "mobility-first services," and on the expansion of our served geographic coverage. We're achieving those goals through both the organic build-out of our business and by select acquisitions.

Smith continued, "While the sale of enterprise hardware such as mobile computers, bar code and RFID scanners, and printers remains a solid core of our business, the provision of associated services, including especially managed operational services, with its recurring revenue streams, is the focus of our strategic intent. The nearly 18% growth in these services in 2021 marks our progress. We plan for services to contribute still larger proportions of our growth going forward, yielding margin expansion, increased forward revenue visibility, and the foundation for robust enterprise value growth."

"The Company also continues to execute on its strategy to make select strategic acquisitions that add technical competencies, operational capacity, and geographic coverage. The full integration of one such acquisition from late 2020, ExtenData, a Rocky Mountains-focused regional leader in solutions and services design and delivery, was completed in 2021. In January 2022, we also acquired Advanced Mobile Group to expand DecisionPoint's mobility-first enterprise solutions and service offerings and grow its capabilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Advanced Mobile Group is a regional leader providing services, hardware, software, integration, and wireless networking solutions, with deep experience in warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, mobile workforce automation, retailing, and healthcare segments, and 600 customers."

CEO Smith concluded, "2021 was another very solid year for DecisionPoint. We grew in all key measures relative to 2020, a tough compare with its outsized singular top line event, and did so overcoming industry headwinds caused by global supply chain constraints. I'm confident that our plans and proven execution capacity will yield still greater successes for our customers and growth for DecisionPoint in 2022 and beyond."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our cash and accounts receivable were $14.9 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $18.4 million on December 31, 2020. Cash flow from operations in 2021 was $2.4 million, as compared to $4.2 million in 2020. Overall debt is lower by $1.2 million than at the beginning of the year. As of December 31, 2021, we had no borrowings under the line of credit.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss these financial results is scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors, analysts, and all parties interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international) at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540399&tp_key=229612448d. Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until April 1, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13728547. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.

For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@decisionpt.com

 

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







December 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash



$

2,587





$

2,005



Accounts receivable, net





12,302







16,438



Inventory, net





2,111







884



Deferred costs





1,998







1,744



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





336







67



     Total current assets





19,334







21,138



Operating lease assets





329







583



Property and equipment, net





834







751



Deferred costs, net of current portion





1,492







2,097



Deferred tax assets





1,999







1,973



Intangible assets, net





3,564







4,663



Goodwill





8,128







8,128



Other assets





50







22



     Total assets



$

35,730





$

39,355



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable



$

10,273





$

12,852



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





3,220







2,807



Deferred revenue





4,599







4,617



Line of credit











1,206



Due to related parties











34



Current portion of long-term debt





3









Current portion of operating lease liabilities





257







261



       Total current liabilities





18,352







21,777



Deferred revenue, net of current portion





2,510







3,140



Long-term debt





146







1,361



Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities





83







340



Other liabilities





381







873



       Total liabilities





21,472







27,491



Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock













Common stock





7







7



Additional paid-in capital





39,216







38,236



Accumulated deficit





(24,965)







(26,379)



      Total stockholders' equity





14,258







11,864



      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

35,730





$

39,355



 

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31,





Year Ended

December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net sales:

























Product



$

12,634





$

14,733





$

50,480





$

50,673



Service





3,849







3,568







15,463







12,687



Net sales





16,483







18,301







65,943







63,360



Cost of sales:

































Product





9,995







11,550







39,943







40,129



Service





2,706







2,264







10,696







8,413



Cost of sales





12,701







13,814







50,639







48,542



Gross profit





3,782







4,487







15,304







14,818



Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing expense





1,743







1,586







7,354







5,587



General and administrative expenses





2,960







1,971







7,552







5,203



Total operating expenses





4,703







3,557







14,906







10,790



Operating (loss) income





(921)







930







398







4,028



Interest expense





(12)







(87)







(79)







(319)



Gain on extinguishment of debt

















1,211









Other income











1













213



Income (loss) before income taxes





(933)







844







1,530







3,922



Income tax (expense) benefit





232







(244)







(116)







(1,061)



Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)



$

(701)





$

600





$

1,414





$

2,861



Earnings (loss) per share (1):

































Basic



$

(0.10)





$

0.09





$

0.20





$

0.42



Diluted



$

(0.10)





$

0.08





$

0.19





$

0.37



Weighted average common shares outstanding (1)

































Basic





7,003







6,788







6,947







6,788



Diluted





7,003







7,811







7,593







7,811











(1)

All share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect reverse stock split.

 

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Years Ended

December 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income



$

1,414





$

2,861



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





1,387







891



Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount





24







157



Share-based compensation expense





1,003







87



Acquisition earn-out adjustment





(187)







-



Gain on extinguishment of debt





(1,211)







-



Deferred income taxes, net





(26)







686



Provision for doubtful accounts





-







25



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





4,136







(5,853)



Inventory, net





(1,227)







2,945



Deferred costs





351







(382)



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(294)







254



Other assets, net





(28)







(8)



Accounts payable





(2,579)







585



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





277







294



Due to related parties





(34)







(90)



Operating lease liabilities





(7)







6



Deferred revenue





(648)







1,738



Net cash provided by operating activities





2,352







4,196



Cash flows from investing activities

















Purchases of property and equipment





(371)







(93)



Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired





(170)







(3,409)



Net cash used in investing activities





(541)







(3,502)



Cash flows from financing activities

















Repayment of term debt











(646)



Line of credit, net





(1,206)







(1,971)



Proceeds from issuance of term debt











1,361



Debt issuance costs











(53)



Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for share-based compensation





(25)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options





2









Net cash used in financing activities





(1,229)







(1,309)



Change in cash





582







(615)



Cash, beginning of year





2,005







2,620



Cash, end of year



$

2,587





$

2,005



Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

This press release includes information relating to Adjusted EBITDA which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure." Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, other income (expense), gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and share based compensation expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA may provide investors with useful information of how our current primary operating results relate to our historical performance.  The non-GAAP financial measure provided is not meant to be considered as a substitute for GAAP financials. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands):

 





Fourth Quarter Ended

December 31,





Year Ended

December 31,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

























Net income (loss)



$

(701)





$

600





$

1,414





$

2,861



    Interest expense





12







87







79







319



Income tax expense (benefit)





(232)







244







116







1,061



    Depreciation and amortization





356







324







1,387







888



EBITDA



$

(565)





$

1,255





$

2,996





$

5,129



    Share based compensation





894







14







1,003







87



    Gain on extinguishment of debt





-







-







(1,211)







-



    Other income





-







(1)







-







(213)



Adjusted EBITDA



$

329





$

1,268





$

2,788





$

5,003



 

 

