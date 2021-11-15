(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.)

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: DPSI), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $18.2 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 64%, from the third quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by higher hardware sales, including from three large enterprise customers in healthcare and retail verticals. $3.0 million of that growth was from ExtenData, a business we acquired in December 2020 as part of our strategic transformation plan.
  • Gross margin increased 390 basis points, driven by a mix shift to higher margin services and hardware products.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by an increase in SG&A costs resulting from our ExtenData acquisition.
  • EBITDA more than doubled to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 versus the third quarter of 2020.

"We had a very strong third quarter, featuring 64% top line growth. Our results reflect both our commitment to, and success in our core strategic initiatives: increasing coverage and share in new geographic markets, and bringing our expanded service offerings to both our existing customer base and new prospects. Despite the supply chain challenges that our industry continues to face, our team executed very well on our plans, delivering solid revenue, gross, and net margin performances, all underscoring success in our planned approach to driving increased shareholder value", said Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "This year we have made and will continue to make substantial investments in our services infrastructure and offerings which we believe will have a transformative effect on our business over time as we seek to transform the business in offering additional managed services and building substantial SaaS revenue with our efforts to better serve our customers' needs."

Smith concluded, "We're confident in building on this momentum, enabled by our expanded portfolio of mobility-first enterprise services and solutions. Our managed services offerings in particular set us apart from others, as a genuine strategic partner for our customers, and clear industry leader."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Our cash and accounts receivable were $14.5 million on September 30, 2021, compared to $18.4 million on December 31, 2020. Cash flow from operations in the first nine months of 2021 was $2.2 million, as compared to $3.4 million in the first nine months of 2020. Overall debt is lower by $2.4 million than at the beginning of the year. As of September 30, 2021, we had no borrowings under the line of credit.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter—the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments—accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs.

For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements about our plans to obtain funding for our current and proposed operations and potential acquisition and expansion efforts; the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clientele or the global economy as a whole; debt obligations of the Company; our general history of operating losses; our ability to compete with companies producing products and services; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our products and technology; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to develop and maintain our corporate infrastructure, including our internal controls; our ability to develop innovative new products; and our financial performance. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)







September 30,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash



$

2,596





$

2,005



Accounts receivable, net





11,890







16,438



Inventory, net





1,151







884



Deferred costs





2,163







1,744



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





372







67



   Total current assets





18,172







21,138



Operating lease assets





393







583



Property and equipment, net





780







751



Deferred costs, net of current portion





1,699







2,097



Deferred tax assets





1,802







1,973



Intangible assets, net





3,838







4,663



Goodwill





8,128







8,128



Other assets





38







22



Total assets



$

34,850





$

39,355



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable



$

9,627





$

12,852



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





2,844







2,807



Deferred revenue





4,507







4,617



Line of credit











1,206



Due to related parties











34



Current portion of operating lease liabilities





273







261



Total current liabilities





17,251







21,777



Deferred revenue, net of current portion





2,746







3,140



Long-term debt





150







1,361



Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities





133







340



Other liabilities





505







873



Total liabilities





20,785







27,491



Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 13,990 and 13,576 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively





14







14



Additional paid-in capital





38,315







38,229



Accumulated deficit





(24,264)







(26,379)



Total stockholders' equity





14,065







11,864



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

34,850





$

39,355



 

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net sales:

























Product



$

14,349





$

8,175





$

37,846





$

35,936



Service





3,870







2,944







11,614







9,123



Net sales





18,219







11,119







49,460







45,059



Cost of sales:

































Product





11,267







6,784







29,948







28,576



Service





2,764







2,213







7,990







6,152



Cost of sales





14,031







8,997







37,938







34,728



Gross profit





4,188







2,122







11,522







10,331



Operating expenses:

































Sales and marketing expense





1,812







1,021







5,611







4,001



General and administrative expenses





1,498







1,027







4,592







3,232



Total operating expenses





3,310







2,048







10,203







7,233



Operating income





878







74







1,319







3,098



Interest expense





(17)







(61)







(67)







(232)



Gain on extinguishment of debt

















1,211









Other income











202













212



Income before income taxes





861







215







2,463







3,078



Income tax (expense) benefit





(249)







2







(348)







(817)



Net income and comprehensive income attributable to

common stockholders



$

612





$

217





$

2,115





$

2,261



Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:

































Basic



$

0.04





$

0.02





$

0.15





$

0.17



Diluted



$

0.04





$

0.01





$

0.15





$

0.14



Weighted average common shares outstanding

































Basic





13,915







13,576







13,856







13,576



Diluted





14,459







15,642







14,548







15,642



 

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)







Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities













Net income



$

2,115





$

2,261



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





1,031







564



Gain on extinguishment of debt





(1,211)









Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discount





25







93



Share-based compensation expense





109







73



Deferred income taxes, net





171







770



Provision for doubtful accounts











24



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





4,548







(137)



Inventory, net





(267)







2,885



Deferred costs





(21)







288



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(346)







(3)



Accounts payable





(3,225)







(3,543)



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





(161)







69



Due to related parties





(34)







(17)



Operating lease liabilities





(5)







(43)



Deferred revenue





(504)







144



Net cash provided by operating activities





2,225







3,431



Cash flows from investing activities

















Cash paid for acquisitions





(170)







(298)



Purchases of property and equipment





(235)







(55)



Net cash used in investing activities





(405)







(353)



Cash flows from financing activities

















Line of credit, net





(1,206)







(3,177)



Repayment of term debt











(143)



Proceeds from issuance of term debt











1,308



Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for share-based compensation





(25)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options





2









Net cash used in financing activities





(1,229)







(2,015)



Change in cash





591







1,063



Cash, beginning of period





2,005







2,620



Cash, end of period



$

2,596





$

3,683



Non-GAAP Financial Measure:

This press release includes information relating to EBITDA which the Securities and Exchange Commission has defined as a "non-GAAP financial measure." EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). We believe EBITDA may provide investors with useful information of how our current primary operating results relate to our historical performance. The non-GAAP financial measure provided is not meant to be considered as a substitute for GAAP financials. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, because not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands):





Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

























Net income



$

612





$

217





$

2,115





$

2,261



Interest expense





17







61







67







232



Income tax expense (benefit)





249







(2)







348







817



Depreciation and amortization (1)





316







186







1,031







564



EBITDA



$

1,194





$

462





$

3,561





$

3,874



(1)

Recorded within general and administration expenses and cost of sales within our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.

 

