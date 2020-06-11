ATLANTA, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decooda, the Interaction and Customer Experience Management company that is known for its artificial intelligence and emotion-based customer experience solutions, today announced Dr. Vikram Kuriyan as an Advisor to the leadership team. The partnership was created to advance and monetize Decooda technologies in the Financial Services market. In his role, Dr. Kuriyan will guide in the development of new products for the Financial Services industry to support the investment value-chain, including opportunity identification and trading strategies.
Dr. Kuriyan's vast experience in financial services product innovation and quantitative analytics makes him uniquely qualified for this position. He is currently Chairman of Global Wealth Allocation Limited and a Trustee of the CFA Institute Research Foundation. He is also an Adjunct Professor at New York University and was the Founding Director of the Centre for Investment at the Indian School of Business. Previously, Dr. Kuriyan was the Managing Director and Global Head of Quantitative Strategies for Bank of America. He holds a PhD from Harvard University and an undergraduate degree from MIT.
"We are excited to have Dr. Kuriyan guide the application of Decooda's CORE Autonomous Interaction Management platform to the financial services market," said David Johnson, CEO of Decooda. "We see great opportunities to use the same technologies we developed for the customer experience market to track each customer's state-of-mind in real-time, to track and predict publicly held company performance in real-time."
"We have clearly proven that we can efficiently consume and synthesize vast amounts of unstructured and structured data to detect signals that matter," added Johnson. "Dr. Kuriyan joins us to turn those signals into innovative financial services products that enable the identification of new, timely trading opportunities and strategies. We are very excited to work with him."
"Understanding company performance as an extension of a customer's state-of-mind, that Decooda is so good at, could be groundbreaking," said Dr. Kuriyan. "I look forward to working with the entire Decooda team to create new, innovative solutions that link qualitative and quantitative technologies to produce net incremental alpha for the public company marketplace."
Decooda's CORE Autonomous Interaction Management platform powers Customer Experience Solutions that are built to scan every online and offline interaction to give companies granular, actionable insights about every customer, to uniquely optimize their experience and company profitability. The Company's products include a Data Refinery, CX Workout Journey Mapping, and applications to collect meaningful feedback from customers, employees and companies.
About Decooda
Decooda International, Inc. is a rapidly growing Interaction and Customer Experience Management company that offers AI-powered genius software, APIs and services to precisely identify the outwardly facing organizational behaviors that impact customers most, so their clients always know exactly what to do next with certainty. Decooda achieves these unique insights by leveraging CORETM, the Cognitive Intelligence State Machine that is based on a combination of cutting edge linguistic-cognitive analytics, machine learning, deep learning and AI approaches to create creative applications like CX I.Q.
Founded in 2010, Decooda works with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Consumer Brands, Health Care Brand and Financial Services Brands.