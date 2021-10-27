SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Bio, a pioneer in medical AI specialized for cancer diagnostics, announced a strategic relationship with a leading slide scanner manufacturer and digital pathology systems provider, Morphle Labs. The partnership aims to provide pathologists access to a series of AI-based prostate-specific tissue image analysis solutions. The bundled product will bring digital pathology and AI at affordable price points.
With this partnership, Deep Bio's deep learning-based prostate cancer diagnosis support software DeepDx® Prostate will now be available to pathologists through Morphle Lab's digital pathology platform. As Morphle Labs offers state-of-the-art scanners at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional, high-volume scanners, the collaboration is expected to accelerate the rate of digital pathology adoption and enable access to the latest AI technologies in cancer diagnoses across the globe.
"One of the major problems in today's pathology is the decreasing number of pathologists worldwide. AI-powered cancer diagnostics can help fill the gap by empowering laboratories and hospitals with pathologist-level diagnosis and faster turnaround times. Joining forces with India's leading scanner and digital pathology platform provider, our AI software will be accessible to a broader user base, especially in developing countries. At the same time, I believe Morphle Labs will be a strong business partner for our entry into the Indian market," said Sun Woo Kim, the CEO and founder of Deep Bio.
"DeepDx® is a natural fit on top of Morphle's CLIA friendly remote microscopy workflow deployed across India and USA. We have observed latent demand from uropathology practices of all sizes across the globe. With this partnership, we are super-excited to offer this comprehensive solution going ahead for uropathologists" commented Rohit Hiwale, the CEO and founder of Morphle Labs.
About Deep Bio
Deep Bio Inc. is an AI biotech company with in-house expertise in deep learning, pathology, life sciences, and pharmacotherapeutics. As the country's first to obtain Korea MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) approval of an AI-based cancer diagnostic support solution, Deep Bio envisions a suite of AI-based IVD SaMDs (In Vitro Diagnostics Software as a Medical Device) for diagnosis and prognosis of multiple cancers. Deep Bio is actively engaged in the research space and participating in ongoing collaborations with top US medical centers. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
DeepDx® Prostate is a clinically-validated AI for prostate core needle biopsy tissue image analysis. Whole-slide images (WSIs) of H&E-stained biopsy tissue specimens are analyzed for prostate cancer, Gleason scores and grade group. Extensively tested at a US CLIA lab (> 500k cores as of June 2021), DeepDx® Prostate can alleviate the shortage of pathologists and the resultant increase in workload, while reducing diagnostic subjectivity and variability. To learn more, visit http://www.deepbio.co.kr.
About Morphle Labs
Morphle Lab's Inc. is a new-age Medical Robotics company designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art Whole Slide Scanners & Pathology Lab Automation Robotics.
Optimus-6, Morphle's flagship slide scanner has become bestselling in India during the pandemic. Morphle's connected device approach for remote support coupled with 30 min unboxing is garnering strong pull from the US & the European markets now. Morphle Labs believes in thorough workflow integrations and has over time built essential tools like CLIA validation for primary reads, Bi-directional LIS integration across a variety of vendors thus achieving customer success.
Morphle Labs is poised to enable Pathlabs across the globe to become more efficient with remote work while achieving higher quality diagnostics for their patients using all the goodness of AI & access to geography agnostic sub-specialty pathologists.
Media Contact
