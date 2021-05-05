TOMBALL, Texas and KINGSTON, Ontario, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deep Imaging, a subsurface imaging and frac diagnostics company, today announced its acquisition of ESG Solutions (Engineering Seismology Group) forming one of the world's foremost subsurface diagnostics companies. The combined company will offer a robust suite of analytical tools to help upstream oil and gas, mining and geotechnical companies optimize operations. The combination of both real-time electromagnetic and microseismic technology will provide customers with an even deeper understanding of their projects with a complete integrated set of analytics and visualizations.
As a unified company, the management team will continue its focus on providing excellent customer service based on the values of trust, integrity, and delivering best-in-class technology. The company will continue to invest in new technology to meet its clients evolving needs and grow market share in new and existing markets. Additionally, by providing a suite of tools, the combined company will reduce the number of service providers clients will engage with, streamlining project management and processes.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
"The combination of Deep Imaging and ESG is a natural next step in delivering the best diagnostic tools to customers as an integrated, complete solution. In following with our commitment to putting clients first we will provide the most robust group of optimization tools on the market and also simplify implementation for our customers. The ESG team is top notch, and I'm thrilled to welcome them to Deep Imaging," says David Moore, CEO of Deep Imaging.
"I am excited for this next chapter for ESG as it becomes part of a family which specializes in energy services and has diversified into mining with other acquisitions. The plans to integrate and invest in additional technologies will drive a more complete solution for our energy and mining customers," says Meena Mackie, President of ESG Solutions.
Hossam Elbadawy, Managing Director and Technology Partner at SCF Partners commented, "We are excited to welcome the ESG Solutions team to Deep Imaging. ESG is a global leader in microseismic in the mining and energy industries and a great complement to the pioneering frac optimization technology that Deep Imaging has developed. The addition of ESG will add world-class talent and depth to the combined offering, giving our customers an even better solution to reduce costs and increase production and expand our offering to mining customers."
ABOUT DEEP IMAGING:
Deep Imaging is a subsurface imaging and frac diagnostics company based in Tomball, Texas. Its advanced diagnostic tools track and measure frac fluid placement from the surface and away from the pad. With real-time fluid tracking technology operators can now identify the reasons for and locations of subsurface problems in the oil field. With this information teams can quickly fix issues, dramatically reducing waste and improving development economics. Deep Imaging was founded in 2008 and holds patents on its proprietary technology. To learn more visit http://www.deepimaging.com.
ABOUT ESG SOLUTIONS:
With offices around the world, ESG Solutions has been at the forefront of microseismic acquisition, processing and analysis services across a range of industries for more than 25 years. Leading operators trust ESG Solutions as a valued strategic partner in optimizing production, reducing costs and mitigating the risks associated with oil and gas, mining, geothermal and geotechnical operations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.esgsolutions.com.
ABOUT SCF PARTNERS:
Founded in 1989, SCF Partners ("SCF") provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build leading energy service and equipment companies that operate throughout the world. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has additional offices in Calgary, Singapore and Aberdeen. SCF currently oversees approximately $2 billion under management and has built more than 70 platform services companies, completing over 300 growth acquisitions, through partnerships with energy services and equipment entrepreneurs. For additional information about SCF, please visit SCF's website at http://www.scfpartners.com.
Media Contact
