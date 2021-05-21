PORTLAND, Maine, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Defendify Cybersecurity Platform was named "Best Product in SMB Cybersecurity" in the 2021 Global InfoSec Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The Global InfoSec Awards recognizes companies in the information security space who have a unique and compelling value proposition for their products or services.
The 9th annual Global InfoSec Awards were announced during the opening of the RSA Conference on May 17, 2021. Defendify had previously won a Global InfoSec Award in 2020 for "Most Innovative SMB Cybersecurity Product" which adds to a growing list of industry awards and recognition.
"We are very honored to receive this coveted cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Having been selected out of so many innovative solutions by leading infosec experts, we couldn't be more pleased," said Rob Simopoulos, Co-Founder of Defendify.
Defendify has streamlined cybersecurity for organizations that lack in-house security teams by delivering cybersecurity expertise, support, and its all-in-one platform designed to continuously strengthen cybersecurity across people, process, and technology.
Prior to winning the 2021 Global InfoSec Award, Defendify had launched a new Breach Detection & Response module that protects against sophisticated cyberattacks around the clock using artificial intelligence to monitor endpoints, systems, and networks for malicious activity, while a team of cybersecurity experts seek out and contain threats.
"Defendify embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
The full list of Global InfoSec Award winners can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.
About Defendify
Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity for organizations with limited security teams, including IT providers, by delivering multiple layers of protection through an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform designed to continuously strengthen overall cybersecurity posture across people, process and technology. Coupled with automation and expertise, Defendify streamlines cybersecurity assessments, testing, preparation, education, and protection in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution. Visit: https://www.defendify.io to learn more.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Their submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the information security (InfoSec) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with their sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. Cyber Defense Magazine is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Their mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about them at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.
