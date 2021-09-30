PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defendify, a global provider of an award-winning all-in-one cybersecurity platform, is proud to announce that Mark Sunday, longtime Oracle Chief Information Officer and former Vice President of Information Technology at Motorola, has joined the company's advisory board. Sunday, who has over two decades of technology leadership experience, will help shape Defendify's strategic future as the company continues to build its robust cybersecurity solutions for organizations without dedicated security teams.
"We could not think of a better addition to our advisory board than Mark Sunday." said Andrew Rinaldi, co-founder, Defendify. "His expertise and experience in and around cybersecurity will be incredibly valuable for us as we continue to evolve the Defendify platform and position for our next phase of growth."
Sunday brings with him more than 20 years of experience as CIO and Senior Vice President at Siebel and Oracle, where he was responsible for providing the global communications, computing, and security infrastructure that enabled Oracle's internal business operations as well as a variety of hosting and education services for customers. Previously, he spent 10 years as Vice President of Information Technology at Motorola. Additionally, he is a member of the Eccles School of Business Advisory Board at the University of Utah, and a governor appointee to Utah's STEM Action Center.
"My career has been dedicated to driving growth by understanding customer needs and steering technology companies to ensure their solutions fill those needs," Sunday said. "Defendify is filling a major void in the vastly underserved SMB cybersecurity market. Having worked as both an operator and advisor, I'm thrilled to contribute my expertise and strategic vision to help Defendify drive even more value to their customers."
Sunday joins Defendify's elite advisory board that features top cybersecurity and business growth leaders, including Seth Bailey, Vice President of Information Security at Iron Mountain; Rob Knake, Former White House Cybersecurity Director; Alan Wade, Former CIO and Director of Security at the CIA; Virginia Lee, Americas Privacy Officer at Cisco; Jerry King, COO at GRIID; Steve Johnson, President and COO at Berkshire Grey; and Joe Doherty Jr., technology executive formerly of Xerox and Hewlett-Packard.
Sunday's addition to the Defendify advisory board is the latest in the company's recent momentum. Defendify recently announced that its 13th module, Breach Detection & Response, had received Security Today's New Product of the Year award, including being named Best Product in SMB Cybersecurity by Cyber Defense Magazine, as well as a Top 10 Cybersecurity Startup in their 2021 Black Unicorn Report.
Defendify is pioneering cybersecurity for organizations without security teams. Delivering multiple layers of protection, Defendify provides cybersecurity expertise and support through an all-in-one platform designed to continuously strengthen cybersecurity across people, process, and technology. Defendify streamlines cybersecurity assessments, testing, policies, training, detection and response in one consolidated and cost-effective cybersecurity solution. Take the next step towards robust cybersecurity at defendify.io.
