ATLANTA, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L3Harris Technologies is making a commitment to future innovators, scientists and mathematicians by investing to identify and develop talent early. Aerospace and defense company L3Harris will invest $2 million to advance INROADS' College Links. College Links is an innovative program that seeks to close the knowledge and skills gap that often plagues talented and underserved youth, particularly from racial minority communities. The company's investment will be used to establish L3Harris College Links in Orlando, expand the program in Dallas and provide nationwide support.
"We are pleased to collaborate with INROADS to advance skills development among underserved high-school students. Our future will depend on the ability to identify and cultivate the talent of tomorrow and the INROADS College Links program provides us with a chance to invest in bright, young minds. This is crucial for our company, our community and the future of our aerospace and defense workforce," says William M. Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, L3Harris.
For nearly a decade, L3Harris has partnered with INROADS and has contributed to the organization's ability to deliver leadership and career solutions for talented and underserved students.
"L3Harris understands that now, more than ever, is a time for us to wrap our arms around our youth. Their commitment to INROADS will allow us to serve hundreds more youth across the country, help them rise above limiting obstacles in their lives, and place them on a path to college success and career advancement. The company's support will help impact more than 11,000 College Links families over three years," says Forest Harper Jr., President and CEO, INROADS Inc.
Founded in 1970, INROADS has earned a reputation for providing sustainable corporate solutions for underserved and talented youth. Their programs have propelled the careers of black corporate leaders, and influential start-up founders. In 2010, INROADS saw a need to expose students earlier to leadership development, and established College Links to give high school students early exposure to skills and leadership development. College Links operates in Newark, New Jersey; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Washington, DC. College Links is in the process of expanding to 25 markets in the next three years.
