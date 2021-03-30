CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defiance Digital continues to accelerate its growth into 2021, as it announced today that Charlie Gautreaux has joined as a Managing Director to lead its growing Managed Services business. Charlie brings a unique background of experience that spans over 20 years, inclusive of both successful startup exits out of Silicon Valley, as well as large enterprise technology roles; most recently CTO of Cloud at AIG and Sr. Director of Cloud at Ally Financial. His background leading both early stage startups as well as large organization transformations uniquely positions Defiance to assist clients of all shapes and sizes as they look to the public cloud to deliver business value and transform their own business.
"Defiance Digital is devoted to helping its clients innovate through cloud technologies. We are dedicated to delivering managed services that reduce their operational complexity and improve their overall business agility. Bringing Charlie on board is instrumental to further expanding the work we can do for our clients," said Tareq Amin, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Defiance Ventures, parent company to Defiance Digital.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to join an organization with the unique depth and character that Defiance has, to build upon their proven success as we expand the managed services business," said Gautreaux.
About Defiance Digital
Defiance Digital is a digital transformation consultancy owned by Defiance Ventures, a venture builder focused on B2B enterprise technology companies. Defiance Digital serves Defiance Ventures portfolio companies as well as third party customers looking to build digital products. The consultancy focuses in particular on DevOps and it's managed services offering.
About Defiance Ventures
Defiance Ventures is a venture builder focused on B2B enterprise technology companies. It combines capital and early stage investment expertise with real world capabilities spanning marketing, branding, sales, application development, and cloud architecture to help its portfolio of technology companies to disrupt their respective industries.
