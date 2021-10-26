SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Define Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Define Real Estate, a company that makes the client experience its top priority, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Define Real Estate was founded by Daniel Fefferman, a former corporate pilot who retired his wings in 2017 to spend more time with his growing family and pursue his other passion, real estate. In his first full year alone, Fefferman, a longtime investor and San Diego native, closed over $18 million in commercial and residential real estate — eight times the industry average. In 2018, he was named Rookie of the Year by his then brokerage.
Fefferman's mission has always been to simplify the real estate process and create enjoyable experiences that leave his clients excited about the next deal, which is the basis for his new venture. Define Real Estate specializes in commercial and residential real estate throughout the San Diego area, from La Jolla to East County.
Partnering with Side will ensure Define Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Define Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform. Additionally, Define Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Before becoming an agent, I'd experienced the stresses of disclosures, inspections, and all the rest as a buyer, seller, and investor," said Fefferman. "For me, real estate has always been about the people I serve, and Side provides the technology Define Real Estate needs to do that at the highest level. Side also gives me the support I need to grow a team of commercial and residential specialists who create incredible experiences for San Diego buyers and sellers."
About Define Real Estate
San Diego-based Define Real Estate aims to give residential and commercial real estate clients the best representation in the industry, and that starts with understanding their needs. During the process, the team provides clients with the tools and insight needed to make educated decisions while ensuring that no detail goes unnoticed. Define Real Estate's concierge-level attention makes the experience enjoyable, its personalized game plans make achieving goals easier, and its technology makes each transaction seamless. To learn more, visit http://www.define-sandiego.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
