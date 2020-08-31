- Delek Group revenues in the quarter remained stable at NIS 1.94 billion, similar to the corresponding quarter last year; - Delek Group gross profit rose sharply to NIS 816 in the quarter, an increase of about 100% compared to Q2 2019; - Ithaca's revenues in the quarter grew by 180% to NIS 971 million and net profit was NIS 102 million as compared with NIS 27 million in the comparable quarter last year; - Delek Group announced that it is holding discussions with third parties to assess the possibility of a merger of Ithaca with an international energy company, as part of a process to turn Ithaca into a public company; - The Group ended Q2 with a net loss of NIS 326 million, mainly arising from one-time accounting provisions; - During the report period and up until its publication date, Delek Group completed early repayment of over NIS 1 billion to its lender banks, and an additional amount of NIS 550 million to debenture holders, on the due date and in order; - Idan Wallace, President and CEO of Delek Group: "Delek Group's core operations continued to demonstrate strong performance in the second quarter. Major steps to strengthen both capital and collateral that the Company completed during and following the reporting period, provide a tailwind to continue with the successful implementation of the Group's strategy."