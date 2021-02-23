Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $40.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $21.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2019. Net cash from operating activities was $58.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $45.8 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Distributable cash flow was $55.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $33.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release.          

For the fourth quarter 2020, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $64.0 million compared to $43.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. Results improved on a year-over-year basis primarily due to the drop down of the Big Spring Gathering System and Trucking Assets and a reduction in operating expenses by $7.5 million, partially due to a decrease in contract services. Reconciliation of net income attributable to all partners as reported under U.S. GAAP to EBITDA is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "I'm pleased to announce zero recordable incidents for the year, which is a true testament to our employees and our core values. Our fourth quarter results rounded out a stellar year for our company, as we delivered strong relative stock performance, despite macro headwinds for the industry. Net income and EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased approximately 88% and 48%, respectively, versus last year. Distribution growth in the quarter was 2.8% on a year-over-year basis and we delivered on our commitment of 5% distribution growth on a full-year basis. We expect another 5% increase in distributions in 2021, underpinned by our outlook for continued strong operational performance."

Mr. Yemin continued, "Eliminating the incentive distribution rights (IDRs) last year helped lower our cost of capital and positions our company for the next phase of growth. We exceeded our year-end distribution coverage and leverage ratio targets earlier than expected, creating tremendous flexibility as we progress into 2021."

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 22, 2021, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.910 per common limited partner unit for the fourth quarter 2020, which equates to $3.640 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution was paid on February 9, 2021 to unitholders of record on February 2, 2021. This represents a 0.6% increase from the third quarter 2020 distribution of $0.905 per common limited partner unit, or $3.620 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 2.8% increase over Delek Logistics' fourth quarter 2019 distribution of $0.885 per common limited partner unit, or $3.540 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the fourth quarter 2020, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $39.5 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.41x.

As of December 31, 2020, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $992.3 million and cash of $4.2 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $103.4 million. The total leverage ratio was within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2020 was $140.1 million compared to $138.6 million in the prior-year period. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the drop downs of the Big Spring Gathering System and Trucking Assets but this was largely offset by lower revenue in the West Texas wholesale business. Total operating expenses were $14.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $22.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The decrease was primarily due to cost control measures put in place at the end of the first quarter 2020 and a lack of spill related expenses that were included in fourth quarter 2019 results. Total contribution margin was $62.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $42.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019, mainly driven by the aforementioned contribution from new assets and lower expenses. General and administrative expenses were $5.6 million for the fourth quarter 2020, compared to $5.8 million in the prior-year period.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the fourth quarter 2020 was $44.0 million compared to $25.2 million in the fourth quarter 2019.  The drop downs of the Big Spring Gathering System and the Trucking Assets in the first half of 2020 were the primary drivers behind the year-over-year growth. Operating expenses were $10.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $18.7 million in the prior-year period largely driven by a lack of environmental remediation costs that were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the fourth quarter 2020, contribution margin was $18.1 million, compared to $17.3 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The increase in contribution margin was primarily due to higher volumes associated with assets and agreements that support the Delek Big Spring refinery in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was partially offset by lower West Texas wholesale margins.

Average terminalling throughput volume of 153,243 barrels per day during the fourth quarter 2020 decreased on a year-over-year basis from 160,298 barrels per day in the fourth quarter 2019.  During the fourth quarter 2020, average volume under the East Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 73,584 barrels per day compared to 73,016 barrels per day during the fourth quarter 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software.  An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.    

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US' (NYSE: DK) fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if,"  "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the demand for crude oil, refined products and transportation and storage services; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.  Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:           

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;
  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility.  See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

4,243





$

5,545



   Accounts receivable



15,676





13,204



Accounts receivable from related parties



5,932







Inventory



3,127





12,617



Other current assets



331





2,204



Total current assets



29,309





33,570



Property, plant and equipment:









Property, plant and equipment



692,282





461,325



Less: accumulated depreciation



(227,470)





(166,281)



Property, plant and equipment, net



464,812





295,044



Equity method investments



253,675





246,984



Operating lease right-of-use assets



24,199





3,745



Goodwill



12,203





12,203



Marketing Contract Intangible, net



123,788





130,999



Rights-of-way



36,316





15,597



Other non-current assets



12,115





6,305



Total assets



$

956,417





$

744,447













LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

6,659





$

12,471



Accounts payable to related parties







8,898



Interest payable



2,452





2,572



Excise and other taxes payable



4,969





3,941



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



8,691





1,435



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,529





5,765



Total current liabilities



28,300





35,082



Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt



992,291





833,110



Asset retirement obligations



6,015





5,588



Deferred tax liabilities



616





215



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



15,418





2,310



Other non-current liabilities



22,078





19,261



Total non-current liabilities



1,036,418





860,484



Total liabilities



1,064,718





895,566



Equity (Deficit):









Common unitholders - public; 8,697,468 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (9,131,579 at December 31, 2019)



164,614





164,436



Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,745,868 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (15,294,046 at December 31, 2019)



(272,915)





(310,513)



General partner - 0 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (498,482 at December 31, 2019)







(5,042)



Total deficit



(108,301)





(151,119)



Total liabilities and deficit



$

956,417





$

744,447



Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year  Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Net revenues:















Affiliate

$

92,927





$

69,484





$

382,666





$

261,014



Third-party

47,185





69,126





180,752





322,978



Net revenues

140,112





138,610





563,418





583,992



Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

63,217





73,760





269,094





336,473



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

14,575





22,023





53,846





71,341



Depreciation and amortization

10,780





6,443





33,737





24,893



Total cost of sales

88,572





102,226





356,677





432,707



Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

281





314





2,433





2,816



General and administrative expenses

5,614





5,769





22,587





20,815



Depreciation and amortization

499





457





1,994





1,808



Other operating expense (income), net

41





129





(66)





34



Total operating costs and expenses

95,007





108,895





383,625





458,180



Operating income

45,105





29,715





179,793





125,812



Interest expense, net

10,020





12,164





42,874





47,328



Income from equity method investments

(5,818)





(4,972)





(22,693)





(19,832)



Other expense, net

30





139





133





600



Total non-operating expenses, net

4,232





7,331





20,314





28,096



Income before income tax expense

40,873





22,384





159,479





97,716



Income tax expense

156





746





223





967



Net income attributable to partners

$

40,717





$

21,638





$

159,256





$

96,749



Comprehensive income attributable to partners

$

40,717





$

21,638





$

159,256





$

96,749



















Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights





8,834





18,724





33,080



Limited partners' interest in net income

$

40,717





$

12,804





$

140,532





$

63,669



















Net income per limited partner unit:















Common units - basic

$

0.94





$

0.52





$

4.18





$

2.61



Common units - diluted

$

0.94





$

0.52





$

4.18





$

2.61



















Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:















Common units - basic

43,435,153





24,419,189





33,594,284





24,413,294



Common units - diluted

43,441,693





24,424,715





33,597,418





24,418,641



















Cash distribution per limited partner unit

$

0.910





$

0.885





$

3.605





$

3.440



Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Year  Ended December 31,





2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income



$

159,256





$

96,749



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



35,731





26,701



Non-cash lease expense



6,075





193



Amortization of customer contract intangible assets



7,211





7,211



Amortization of deferred revenue



(1,888)





(1,688)



Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount



2,412





2,629



Accretion of asset retirement obligations



427





397



Income from equity method investments



(22,693)





(19,832)



Dividends from equity method investments



25,436





16,108



Gain on disposal of assets



(66)





(197)



Deferred income taxes



401





496



Other non-cash adjustments



491





1,061



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(2,472)





8,382



Inventories and other current assets



11,363





(7,702)



Accounts payable and other current liabilities



(13,479)





(4,836)



Accounts receivable/payable to related parties



(14,628)





1,065



Non-current assets and liabilities, net



(561)





3,662



Changes in assets and liabilities



(19,777)





571



Net cash provided by operating activities



193,016





130,399



Cash flows from investing activities









Asset acquisitions from Delek Holdings, net of assumed liabilities



(100,527)







Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(13,271)





(9,070)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment



107





144



Purchases of intangible assets



(13)







Distributions from equity method investments



2,741





804



Equity method investment contributions



(12,175)





(139,294)



Net cash used in investing activities



(123,138)





(147,416)



Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest



10





8



Distributions to general partner



(27,635)





(31,654)



Distributions to common unitholders - public



(31,532)





(30,626)



Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings



(77,665)





(51,388)



Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Trucking Assets Acquisition



(47,558)







Distribution to general partner for conversion of its interest and IDR elimination



(45,000)







Proceeds from revolving credit facility



599,600





564,700



Payments on revolving credit facility



(441,400)





(433,000)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(71,180)





18,040



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(1,302)





1,023



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



5,545





4,522



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



$

4,243





$

5,545



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest



$

40,582





$

44,791



Income taxes



$

98





$

144



Non-cash investing activities:









Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures



$

198





$

917



Equity issuance to Delek Holdings unitholders in connection with Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition



$

109,513





$



Non-cash financing activities:









Sponsor contribution of property, plant and equipment



$

2,938





$



Non-cash lease liability arising from obtaining right of use assets during the period



$

32,090





$

1,285



Non-cash lease liability arising from recognition of right of use assets upon adoption of ASU 2016-02



$





$

2,654



Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Reconciliation of  Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year  Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:















Net income

$

40,717





$

21,638





$

159,256





$

96,749



Add:















Income tax expense

156





746





223





967



Depreciation and amortization

11,279





6,900





35,731





26,701



Amortization of customer contract intangible assets

1,803





1,803





7,211





7,211



Interest expense, net

10,020





12,164





42,874





47,328



EBITDA

$

63,975





$

43,251





$

245,295





$

178,956



















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

58,362





$

45,809





$

193,016





$

130,399



Changes in assets and liabilities

1,236





(14,793)





19,777





(571)



Non-cash lease expense

(3,839)





2,361





(6,075)





(193)



Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities

18









2,741





804



Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures

(536)





(2,947)





(1,296)





(8,569)



Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 

182





3,221





263





5,828



Accretion of asset retirement obligations

(107)





(99)





(427)





(397)



Deferred income taxes

589





(611)





(401)





(496)



Other operating (expense) income, net

(41)





102





66





197



Distributable Cash Flow

$

55,864





$

33,043





$

207,664





$

127,002



 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year  Ended December 31,

Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP

2020



2019



2020



2019

Limited partners' distribution on common units

$

39,533





$

21,616





$

127,070





$

83,873



General partner's distributions





444





986





1,711



General partner's incentive distribution rights





8,573





17,632





31,781



Total distributions to be paid (1)

$

39,533





$

30,633





$

145,688





$

117,365



















Distributable cash flow

$

55,864





$

33,043





$

207,664





$

127,002



Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (2)

1.41x





1.08x





1.43x





1.08x







(1) 

The distributions for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the impact of the distribution waiver that waived all of the distributions for the first quarter of 2020 on the 5.0 million Additional Units, related to the Big Spring Gathering Assets transaction, with respect to base distributions and the IDRs. In addition, the distributions for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020 reflect the waiver of distributions in respect of the IDRs associated with the Additional Units for at least two years. Subsequently, the IDRs were eliminated in the Restructuring Transaction on August 13, 2020.

(2) 

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year  Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Pipelines and Transportation















Net revenues:















Affiliate

$

65,588





$

42,517





$

233,873





$

155,211



Third party

3,009





6,374





17,596





23,107



Total pipelines and transportation

68,597





48,891





251,469





178,318



     Cost of sales:















   Cost of materials and other

14,312





4,955





45,934





22,826



   Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

10,331





18,718





42,267





54,827



Segment contribution margin

$

43,954





$

25,218





$

163,268





$

100,665



Total Assets

$

723,317





$

509,666



























Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling















Net revenues:















   Affiliates (1)

$

27,339





$

26,967





$

148,793





$

105,803



Third party

44,176





62,752





163,156





299,871



Total wholesale marketing and terminalling

71,515





89,719





311,949





405,674



     Cost of sales:















   Cost of materials and other

48,905





68,805





223,160





313,647



   Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

4,525





3,619





14,012





19,330



Segment contribution margin

$

18,085





$

17,295





$

74,777





$

72,697



Total Assets

$

206,918





214,259



























Consolidated















Net revenues:















 Affiliates

$

92,927





$

69,484





$

382,666





$

261,014



 Third party

47,185





69,126





180,752





322,978



    Total consolidated

140,112





138,610





563,418





583,992



Cost of sales:















   Cost of materials and other

63,217





73,760





269,094





336,473



   Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

14,856





22,337





56,279





74,157



Contribution margin

62,039





42,513





238,045





173,362



General and administrative expenses

5,614





5,769





22,587





20,815



Depreciation and amortization

11,279





6,900





35,731





26,701



Other operating expense (income), net

41





129





(66)





34



Operating income

$

45,105





$

29,715





$

179,793





$

125,812



Other Assets

$

26,182





$

20,522











Total Assets

$

956,417





$

744,447















(1) 

Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in connection with the Big Spring acquisition.  

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Capital Spending

 (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year  Ended December 31,

Pipelines and Transportation

2020



2019



2020



2019

Maintenance capital spending

$

1,265





$

2,434





$

1,732





$

6,435



Discretionary capital spending

2,942





40





5,899





165



Segment capital spending

$

4,207





$

2,474





7,631





6,600



Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling















Maintenance capital spending

$

232





$

1,199





1,712





2,588



Discretionary capital spending

4,092





295





6,106





799



Segment capital spending

$

4,324





$

1,494





7,818





3,387



Consolidated















Maintenance capital spending

$

1,497





$

3,633





3,444





9,023



Discretionary capital spending

7,034





335





12,005





964



Total capital spending

$

8,531





$

3,968





$

15,449





$

9,987



 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP









Segment Data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended December 31,



Year  Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Pipelines and Transportation Segment:















Throughputs (average bpd)















El Dorado Assets:















    Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

66,521





69,910





74,179





49,485



    Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems

48,900





53,960





53,702





37,716



El Dorado Gathering System

13,308





15,919





13,466





15,325



East Texas Crude Logistics System

16,719





16,612





15,960





19,927



Big Spring Gathering System (1)

76,795









82,817







Plains Connection System (1)

120,304









104,770























Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:















East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (2)

73,584





73,016





71,182





74,206



Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)

84,219





79,985





76,345





82,695



West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)

9,915





9,972





11,264





11,075



West Texas gross margin per barrel

$

2.36





$

3.12





$

2.37





$

4.44



Terminalling throughputs (average bpd)

153,243





160,298





147,251





160,075







































(1)

Throughput for the Big Spring Gathering System and the Plains Connection System are for 275 days we owned the assets following the Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition effective March 31, 2020. 

(2)

 Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

