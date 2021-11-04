Delek Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Delek Logistics)

 By Delek Logistics

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $43.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $46.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the third quarter 2020. Net cash from operating activities was $74.8 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $62.3 million in the third quarter 2020. Distributable cash flow was $55.5 million in the third quarter 2021, compared to $59.1 million in the third quarter 2020.   

For the third quarter 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $69.9 million compared to $67.8 million in the third quarter 2020. 

Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "DKL continues delivering stable performance. Strong demand for oil and oil products is driving healthy utilization rates of both refining and logistics assets thereby benefiting the DKL portfolio."

"The recent increase in the quarterly distribution to $0.95/unit, keeps us on-track for a 5% distribution increase on a full-year basis in 2021. Even with a long history of continuous distribution growth to shareholders, our leverage and coverage ratios remain healthy and broadly in-line with most midstream peers. DKL units recently traded at an all-time high reflecting investor confidence in our company and leading to a lower cost of capital."

Distribution and Liquidity

On October 26, 2021, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.95 per common limited partner unit for the third quarter 2021, which equates to $3.80 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution will be paid on November 10, 2021 to unitholders of record on November 5, 2021. This represents a 1.1% increase from the second quarter 2021 distribution of $0.94 per common limited partner unit, or $3.76 per common limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 5.0% increase over Delek Logistics' third quarter 2020 distribution of $0.905 per common limited partner unit, or $3.62 per common limited partner unit annualized. For the third quarter 2021, the total cash distribution declared to all partners was approximately $41.3 million, resulting in a distributable cash flow coverage ratio of 1.34x.

As of September 30, 2021, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $901.4 million and cash of $4.9 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $850.0 million credit facility was $589.1 million, which was enhanced by the recent notes offering. The total leverage ratio was well within the requirements of the maximum allowable leverage ratio under the credit facility.

Financial Results

Contribution margin in the third quarter 2021 was $67.2 million compared to $67.3 million in the third quarter 2020. Overall performance benefited from higher pipeline throughput offset by expenses related to pipeline integrity work.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the third quarter 2021 was $47.4 million compared to $46.4 million in the third quarter 2020. Compared to year-ago levels, pipeline throughput was higher, partially offset by higher expenses related to pipeline integrity work.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the third quarter 2021, contribution margin was $19.8 million compared to $21.0 million in the third quarter 2020. Overall performance was broadly in line with year-ago levels.

Third Quarter 2021 Results | Conference Call Information

Delek Logistics will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by going to www.DelekLogistics.com. Participants are encouraged to register at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary software.  An archived version of the replay will also be available at www.DelekLogistics.com for 90 days.    

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US' (NYSE: DK) third quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

1|

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements contain words such as "possible," "believe," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "will," "if,"  "expect" or similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, and can be impacted by numerous factors, including the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting us to Delek US' business risks; risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the utilization of Delek Logistics' assets and business performance, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the demand for crude oil, refined products and transportation and storage services; uncertainties regarding future decisions by OPEC regarding production and pricing disputes between OPEC members and Russia; an inability of Delek US to grow as expected as it relates to our potential future growth opportunities, including dropdowns, and other potential benefits; the results of our investments in joint ventures; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters; and other risks as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth at Delek Logistics; distributions and the amounts and timing thereof; potential dropdown inventory; expected earnings or returns from joint ventures or other acquisitions; expansion projects; ability to create long-term value for our unit holders; financial flexibility and borrowing capacity; and distribution growth of 5% or at all. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved.  Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.  Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law or regulation

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

Our management uses certain "non-GAAP" operational measures to evaluate our operating segment performance and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These financial and operational non-GAAP measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability and include:

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") - calculated as net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, including amortization of customer contract intangible assets, which is included as a component of net revenues in our accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income.
  • Distributable cash flow - calculated as net cash flow from operating activities plus or minus changes in assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures net of reimbursements and other adjustments not expected to settle in cash. Delek Logistics believes this is an appropriate reflection of a liquidity measure by which users of its financial statements can assess its ability to generate cash.

EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:           

  • Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;
  • the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;
  • Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 

Non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. These measures should not be considered substitutes for their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, thereby diminishing their utility.  See the accompanying tables in this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 

2|

 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)





September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

4,864





$

4,243



   Accounts receivable



18,421





15,676



Accounts receivable from related parties







5,932



Inventory



2,222





3,127



Other current assets



1,081





331



Total current assets



26,588





29,309



Property, plant and equipment:









Property, plant and equipment



704,905





692,282



Less: accumulated depreciation



(256,696)





(227,470)



Property, plant and equipment, net



448,209





464,812



Equity method investments



251,919





253,675



Operating lease right-of-use assets



22,911





24,199



Goodwill



12,203





12,203



Marketing contract intangible, net



118,380





123,788



Rights-of-way



37,062





36,316



Other non-current assets



13,271





12,115



Total assets



$

930,543





$

956,417













LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

7,441





$

6,659



Accounts payable to related parties



44,574







Interest payable



17,037





2,452



Excise and other taxes payable



3,798





4,969



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



7,364





8,691



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



7,830





5,529



Total current liabilities



88,044





28,300



Non-current liabilities:









Long-term debt



901,404





992,291



Asset retirement obligations



6,361





6,015



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



15,489





15,418



Other non-current liabilities



23,998





22,694



Total non-current liabilities



947,252





1,036,418



Total liabilities



1,035,296





1,064,718



Equity (Deficit):









Common unitholders - public; 8,713,195 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 (8,697,468 at

December 31, 2020)



165,281





164,614



Common unitholders - Delek Holdings; 34,745,868 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 (34,745,868 at December 31, 2020)



(270,034)





(272,915)



Total deficit



(104,753)





(108,301)



Total liabilities and deficit



$

930,543





$

956,417



3|

 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net revenues:















Affiliate

$

123,519





$

95,410





$

308,435





$

289,739



Third-party

66,108





46,858





202,583





133,567



Net revenues

189,627





142,268





511,018





423,306



Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

105,129





60,692





274,995





205,877



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

16,830





13,694





45,201





39,271



Depreciation and amortization

9,666





8,931





29,393





22,957



Total cost of sales

131,625





83,317





349,589





268,105



Operating expenses related to wholesale business (excluding depreciation and

amortization presented below)

515





536





1,741





2,152



General and administrative expenses

6,141





6,122





17,018





16,973



Depreciation and amortization

490





528





1,469





1,495



Other operating expense (income), net

273









54





(107)



Total operating costs and expenses

139,044





90,503





369,871





288,618



Operating income

50,583





51,765





141,147





134,688



Interest expense, net

14,529





10,360





35,924





32,854



Income from equity method investments

(7,261)





(4,860)





(17,952)





(16,875)



Other (income) expense, net

(115)





105





(118)





103



Total non-operating expenses, net

7,153





5,605





17,854





16,082



Income before income tax (benefit) expense

43,430





46,160





123,293





118,606



Income tax (benefit) expense

(194)





(168)





156





67



Net income attributable to partners

$

43,624





$

46,328





$

123,137





$

118,539



Comprehensive income attributable to partners

$

43,624





$

46,328





$

123,137





$

118,539



















Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights













18,724



Limited partners' interest in net income

$

43,624





$

46,328





$

123,137





$

99,815



















Net income per limited partner unit:















Common units - basic

$

1.00





$

1.26





$

2.83





$

3.30



Common units - diluted

$

1.00





$

1.26





$

2.83





$

3.30



















Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:















Common units - basic

43,454,535





36,889,761





43,447,739





30,290,051



Common units - diluted

43,468,289





36,894,043





43,457,857





30,292,261



















Cash distribution per limited partner unit

$

0.950





$

0.905





$

3.800





$

2.695



4|

 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income



$

123,137





$

118,539



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization



30,862





24,452



Non-cash lease expense



6,967





2,236



Amortization of customer contract intangible assets



5,408





5,408



Amortization of deferred revenue



(1,475)





(1,418)



Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount



2,169





1,786



Income from equity method investments



(17,952)





(16,875)



Dividends from equity method investments



14,849





17,572



Other non-cash adjustments



1,413





1,495



Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(2,745)





(4,268)



Inventories and other current assets



109





12,714



Accounts payable and other current liabilities



12,323





(7,638)



Accounts receivable/payable to related parties



47,483





(19,002)



Non-current assets and liabilities, net



(272)





(347)



Changes in assets and liabilities



56,898





(18,541)



Net cash provided by operating activities



222,276





134,654



Cash flows from investing activities









Asset acquisitions from Delek Holdings, net of assumed liabilities







(100,527)



Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(12,352)





(6,918)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment



275





107



Purchases of intangible assets



(746)







Distributions from equity method investments



6,245





2,723



Equity method investment contributions



(1,393)





(11,804)



Net cash used in investing activities



(7,971)





(116,419)



Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of additional units to maintain 2% General Partner interest







10



Distributions to general partner







(27,635)



Distributions to common unitholders - public



(24,153)





(23,653)



Distributions to common unitholders - Delek Holdings



(96,246)





(46,220)



Distributions to Delek Holdings unitholders and general partner related to Trucking Assets Acquisition







(47,558)



Distribution to general partner for conversion of its interest and IDR elimination







(45,000)



Proceeds from revolving credit facility



236,000





515,900



Payments on revolving credit facility



(721,700)





(343,600)



Proceeds from issuance of senior notes



400,000







Deferred financing costs paid in connection with debt issuances



(6,216)







Payments on finance lease



(1,369)







Net cash used in financing activities



(213,684)





(17,756)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



621





479



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



4,243





5,545



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period



$

4,864





$

6,024



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid during the period for:









Interest



$

19,170





$

26,895



Income taxes



$





$

141



Non-cash investing activities:









Increase (decrease) in accrued capital expenditures and other



$

1,638





$

(948)



Equity issuance to Delek Holdings unitholders in connection with Big Spring Gathering Assets Acquisition



$





$

109,513



Non-cash financing activities:









Sponsor contribution of property, plant and equipment



$





$

1,378



Non-cash lease liability arising from obtaining right of use assets during the period



$

8,750





$

16,644



5|

 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Reconciliation of  Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA:















Net income

$

43,624





$

46,328





$

123,137





$

118,539



Add:















Income tax (benefit) expense

(194)





(168)





156





67



Depreciation and amortization

10,156





9,459





30,862





24,452



Amortization of customer contract intangible assets

1,802





1,803





5,408





5,408



Interest expense, net

14,529





10,360





35,924





32,854



EBITDA

$

69,917





$

67,782





$

195,487





$

181,320



















Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$

74,752





$

62,273





$

222,276





$

134,654



Changes in assets and liabilities

(16,256)





(2,458)





(56,898)





18,541



Non-cash lease expense

(2,460)





(1,596)





(6,967)





(2,236)



Distributions from equity method investments in investing activities

845





1,033





6,245





2,723



Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures

(850)





(27)





(3,712)





(760)



Reimbursement from Delek Holdings for capital expenditures 

11





26





1,588





81



Accretion of asset retirement obligations

(116)





(106)





(346)





(320)



Deferred income taxes

(138)





(47)





(203)





(990)



Other operating (expense) income, net

(273)









(54)





107



Distributable Cash Flow

$

55,515





$

59,098





$

161,929





$

151,800





 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP

2021



2020



2021



2020

Limited partners' distribution on common units

$

41,286





$

39,307





$

122,100





$

87,536



General partner's distributions













986



General partner's incentive distribution rights













17,632



Total distributions to be paid (1)

$

41,286





$

39,307





$

122,100





$

106,154



















Distributable cash flow

$

55,515





$

59,098





$

161,929





$

151,800



Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (2)

1.34x





1.50x





1.33x





1.43x



 

(1)

The distributions for the three and nine  months ended September 30, 2020 reflect the impact of the distribution waiver that waived all of the distributions for the first quarter

of 2020 on the 5.0 million Additional Units, related to the Big Spring Gathering Assets transaction, with respect to base distributions and the IDRs. In addition, the distributions

for the three months ended March 31, 2020 reflect the waiver of distributions in respect of the IDRs associated with the Additional Units for at least two years. Subsequently, the

IDRs were eliminated in the Restructuring Transaction on August 13, 2020.

(2)

Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.

6|

 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

 



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Pipelines and Transportation















Net revenues:















Affiliate

$

70,879





$

68,444





$

199,591





$

168,285



Third party

5,323





3,035





12,021





14,587



Total pipelines and transportation

76,202





71,479





211,612





182,872



     Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

15,170





14,342





42,595





31,622



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

13,680





10,749





34,710





31,936



Segment contribution margin

$

47,352





$

46,388





$

134,307





$

119,314



Capital spending

$

2,570





$

2,552





$

9,946





$

3,424



















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling















Net revenues:















   Affiliates (1)

$

52,640





$

26,966





$

108,844





$

121,454



Third party

60,785





43,823





190,562





118,980



Total wholesale marketing and terminalling

113,425





70,789





299,406





240,434



     Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

89,959





46,350





232,400





174,255



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

3,665





3,481





12,232





9,487



Segment contribution margin

$

19,801





$

20,958





$

54,774





$

56,692



Capital spending

$

1,566





$

676





$

4,580





$

3,494



















Consolidated















Net revenues:















Affiliates

$

123,519





$

95,410





$

308,435





$

289,739



Third party

66,108





46,858





202,583





133,567



Total consolidated

189,627





142,268





511,018





423,306



Cost of sales:















Cost of materials and other

105,129





60,692





274,995





205,877



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization presented below)

17,345





14,230





46,942





41,423



Contribution margin

67,153





67,346





189,081





176,006



General and administrative expenses

6,141





6,122





17,018





16,973



Depreciation and amortization

10,156





9,459





30,862





24,452



Other operating expense (income), net

273









54





(107)



Operating income

$

50,583





$

51,765





$

141,147





$

134,688



Capital spending

$

4,136





$

3,228





$

14,526





$

6,918







(1)

Affiliate revenue for the wholesale marketing and terminalling segment is presented net of amortization expense pertaining to the marketing contract intangible we acquired in

connection with the Big Spring acquisition. 

7|

 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Segment Capital Spending

 (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Pipelines and Transportation

2021



2020



2021



2020

Maintenance capital spending

$

215





$

28





$

1,141





$

467



Discretionary capital spending

2,355





2,524





8,805





2,957



Segment capital spending

$

2,570





$

2,552





9,946





3,424



Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling















Maintenance capital spending

$

674





$

118





1,394





1,480



Discretionary capital spending

892





558





3,186





2,014



Segment capital spending

$

1,566





$

676





4,580





3,494



Consolidated















Maintenance capital spending

$

889





$

146





2,535





1,947



Discretionary capital spending

3,247





3,082





11,991





4,971



Total capital spending

$

4,136





$

3,228





$

14,526





$

6,918





 

Delek Logistics Partners, LP









Segment Data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Pipelines and Transportation Segment:















Throughputs (average bpd)















El Dorado Assets:















    Crude pipelines (non-gathered)

81,929





78,244





60,344





76,750



    Refined products pipelines to Enterprise Systems

62,263





55,740





42,733





55,315



El Dorado Gathering System

14,086





13,659





14,056





13,520



East Texas Crude Logistics System

18,644





22,591





24,045





15,705



Big Spring Gathering System

84,325





90,719





79,251





85,845



Plains Connection System

131,571





104,314





120,905





96,961



















Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment:















East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) (1)

71,847





73,417





72,791





70,376



Big Spring marketing throughputs (average bpd)

81,880





78,659





76,680





73,701



West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd)

10,560





9,948





10,033





11,718



West Texas gross margin per barrel

$

3.33





$

3.42





$

3.64





$

2.37



Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) (2)

144,355





160,843





142,959





145,240



































(1)

Excludes jet fuel and petroleum coke.

(2)

Consists of terminalling throughputs at our Tyler, Big Spring, Big Sandy and Mount Pleasant, Texas, El Dorado and North Little

Rock, Arkansas and Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee terminals.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (ir.deleklogistics.com), news webpage (www.deleklogistics.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

8|

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delek-logistics-partners-lp-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301417057.html

SOURCE Delek Logistics

