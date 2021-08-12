IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI), a leading third-party administrator specializing in last-mile labor solutions, announced a new payment platform powered by Branch for DDI driver-partners to access their payouts daily through a digital wallet. "With Branch, DDI provides independent contractors instant access to payouts with no charge to our clients or partners. And with the ability to receive payments on weekends, it's a game changer," said DDI's owner and CEO Aaron Hageman.
This simple, digital solution allows driver-partners to claim their Branch Wallet and link it to Apple Pay or Google Wallet on their smartphones. The payment platform also offers driver-partners the ability to request a physical card and transfer money to another bank account with no additional fees. Partners can track their activities online or through the app instantly and be able to withdraw cash from over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs across the country.
"As a leader in connecting companies with quality independent contractors, DDI understands that contractor cash flow plays a pivotal role for meeting the growing demand for last mile delivery," said Branch CEO Atif Siddiqi. "We're excited to partner with DDI to provide their driver-partners instant payments, which can help them complete more deliveries and grow their businesses."
This year, DDI has made it their mission to onboard over 140,000 driver-partners in 2021. As of July, they have successfully onboarded over 80,000 driver-partners. For driver-partners to have instant access to the money they earn will be an added incentive for drivers to want to partner with DDI.
# # #
ABOUT DELIVERY DRIVERS, INC.
Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI) was founded in 1996 and is a third-party administrator with a singular focus – to bring Human Resource and Driver Management solutions for business owners operating with independent contractors. DDI's mission is to serve, provide advocacy and leadership to independent contractors in the global gig economy. DDI's business model helps companies find and onboard top-quality independent contractors and assist with accounting and tax services – all while providing compliance and legal expertise.
More info: http://www.ddiwork.com
ABOUT BRANCH
Branch partners with businesses to accelerate payments and empower working Americans. Companies can make contractor payments instantly and automate reporting through Branch's digital wallet and optional debit card, creating a more streamlined, uniform payments experience. Branch allows companies to reduce payroll costs, recruit and retain talent, support independent contractors with free financial services, and remove logistical burdens and cash flow concerns.
More info: http://www.branchapp.com
