Delivery Hero, one of the world’s leading local delivery platforms, will be providing Eco-Products’ new line of plant-based plates and clamshells to restaurants around the world. Called Vanguard, the line is made from sugarcane and uses propriety compounds to achieve grease resistance without the addition PFAS. Restaurants in Austria, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Qatar, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates will soon benefit from the high-quality sustainable packaging.