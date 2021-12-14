BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since announcing their strategic alliance to help accelerate clients' SAP S/4HANA® transformations into intelligent digital enterprises, Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, and Deloitte today announced a powerful new portfolio of co-innovated offerings. These unique solutions combine Deloitte's consulting services experience with Syniti's best-in-class software and are available to SAP users exclusively through the Deloitte and Syniti strategic alliance.
"In recent months, the Deloitte and Syniti Enterprise Data Architecture and Development teams have co-created a strategic set of in demand client assets," said Jan Waals, Global SAP Chief Commercial Officer, and Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Enterprises looking to gain an edge while simplifying and accelerating their move to SAP S/4HANA will find these very compelling and valuable."
Built to deliver incremental benefits while helping to solve clients' complex data challenges, the innovative new portfolio from Deloitte and Syniti for SAP enterprises includes:
- Deloitte Clean Data for Data Migration Powered by Syniti™
- Deloitte Strategy & Planning Services (Phase 0) with Syniti
- Deloitte Clean Data for Data Governance CORE for SAP MDG® with Syniti CONCENTO RDG™
"We are proud to collaborate with Deloitte, especially in helping enterprises achieve an outsized return in their transformation to SAP S/4HANA," said Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti. "Our offering will allow users to select their desired path to SAP S/4HANA, whether Greenfield, Selective Data Transition or Selective Transformation, and move seamlessly with great speed and value."
Some key enterprise client benefits from the new Deloitte and Syniti assets include:
- Automation & Pre-Built Content: accelerates new SAP S/4HANA go-live's with Deloitte's consulting services with intelligent AI/ML error avoidance
- End-to-End Visibility & Status Tracking: Intelligent Project Management Dashboards provide real-time views across migration tasks and schedules
- Expansive Application & App Support: heterogeneous support for 160+ systems enables a combination of SAP & Non-SAP target moves
"Client reception of our bespoke solutions has been extremely positive," said Kelly Herod, U.S. SAP Offering Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Versus last year, the Deloitte-Syniti alliance has already grown more than 150% in 2021 and we will continue to jointly enrich and deliver premier experiences for our clients in the US and globally."
Deloitte Clean Data Powered by Syniti is available now for clients looking to strategize, plan or accelerate their move to SAP S/4HANA, as are the Deloitte Clean Data for Data Governance solutions for implementing or optimizing SAP MDG.
About Syniti
Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Synti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at http://www.syniti.com
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at http://www.deloitte.com.
Media Contact
Erin Grohs, Syniti, 973-580-6983, erin.grohs@syniti.com
SOURCE Syniti