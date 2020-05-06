LONDON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) ("Delphi Technologies" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first quarter 2020.
Q1 2020 results
Revenue
Operating
Operating
Net Income per
Cash From
GAAP
$945 M
$(20) M
(2.1)%
$(0.66)
$31 M
vs. Q1 2019
(18)%
(136)%
(690) pts
(467)%
$10 M
Adj. Revenue
Adj. Operating
Adj. Operating
Adj. Net Income
Non-GAAP
N/A
$40 M
4.2%
$0.22
vs. Q1 2019
(16)%
(54)%
(340) pts
(67)%
Q1 2020
- Revenue of $945 million decreased 18% percent from Q1 2019. Adjusting for currency exchange, revenue decreased 16%. The decline was primarily due to lower global production and the closure of customer production sites related to COVID-19 and the downward trend in passenger car diesel fuel injection systems in Europe, partially offset by solid growth in advanced gasoline direct injection fuel systems.
- On a regional basis, adjusted revenue reflects decreases of 20% in Europe, 23% in North America, and 15% in South America, partially offset by an increase of 6% in Asia Pacific, including an increase of 12% in China.
- Operating loss was $20 million, compared to operating income of $55 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $40 million, compared to $87 million in the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to lower volumes and unfavorable product mix, most notably between higher margin passenger car diesel fuel injection systems and lower margin advanced gasoline direct injection fuel systems, offset by structural cost reductions.
- Quarterly earnings per diluted share of $(0.66), compared to $0.18 in the prior year period. Excluding special items, earnings per diluted share was $0.22, compared to $0.67 in the prior year period.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $31 million, compared to $21 million in the prior year period. The year-on-year increase is primarily due to changes in working capital inflow, offset by the decrease in net income.
- Cash balance of $611 million as of March 31, 2020, including $500 million of unused amounts drawn on the Company's Revolving Credit Facility.
CEO comments
"In the face of unprecedented uncertainty and a significant decline in global production, I am pleased with our strong revenue outgrowth and cash flow performance in Q1. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus has and continues to be on the safety of our people, customers and suppliers and on adhering to government directives, while taking the necessary actions to navigate the significant shorter-term impacts to our industry. Our restructuring initiatives and footprint consolidation plans are ahead of schedule, allowing us to accelerate our cost savings and preserve cash," said Richard F. Dauch, Chief Executive Officer of Delphi Technologies.
"We are pleased to be proceeding with the transaction with BorgWarner which we continue to believe delivers clear benefits to all Delphi Technologies stakeholders, particularly in light of the current market and macroeconomic environment. The combination will create a company uniquely equipped to serve both OEM and aftermarket customers. Together we will be able to address market trends toward electrification while satisfying the ongoing demand for clean, efficient, combustion technologies."
Amended Transaction Agreement with BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) and Delphi Technologies today announced that the companies have amended certain terms of the definitive transaction agreement they originally entered into on January 28, 2020 under which BorgWarner will acquire Delphi Technologies in an all-stock transaction. The amendment represents a resolution to BorgWarner's previously stated assertion that Delphi Technologies materially breached the definitive transaction agreement by drawing down on its full $500 million Revolving Credit Facility without BorgWarner's consent, which Delphi Technologies disputed on the basis that BorgWarner unreasonably withheld and conditioned its consent.
Under the terms of the amendment, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, BorgWarner consents to Delphi Technologies' recent draw down of its revolver. The amended transaction agreement also provides for new closing conditions requiring that, at the time of the transaction closing, the total amount of Delphi Technologies' outstanding revolver borrowings does not exceed $225 million, and net of its cash balances, does not exceed $115 million, and its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio does not exceed a specified threshold. As part of resolving the dispute, the parties have also agreed to a revised exchange ratio pursuant to which Delphi Technologies' shareholders will receive 0.4307 shares of BorgWarner common stock for each Delphi Technologies share. This represents a 5% reduction in the exchange ratio relative to the exchange ratio contained in the original agreement. In accordance with the amended terms, current BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies shareholders would own approximately 85% and 15%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of the combined company following completion of the transaction. All other terms and conditions of the original transaction agreement remain substantially the same.
The integration planning teams continue to work diligently toward the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2020, subject to approval by Delphi Technologies' shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions.
Amendment to Credit Agreement
Delphi Technologies also announced today that it had amended its existing Credit Agreement given the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive industry. The Company believes that the amendments significantly enhance its financial flexibility to manage through the unprecedented market disruption caused by the pandemic. With the support of its lending group, the amendments include changes to the definition of the Company's net leverage ratio as well as increasing the maximum permitted leverage ratio. For more details, please refer to the Company's Form 8-K, dated May 6, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
Use of non-GAAP financial information
This press release contains information about Delphi Technologies' financial results which are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Specifically, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per Share and the Adjusted Effective Tax Rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Operating Income represents net income before interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax expense, equity income, net of tax, restructuring, separation and transformation costs, asset impairments, pension charges and Transaction related costs. Adjusted Operating Income margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net sales.
Adjusted Net Income represents net income attributable to Delphi Technologies before restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate represents income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for Adjusted Net Income, divided by income before income taxes less adjustments.
In addition, this press release contains information about the Company's adjusted revenue, which is presented on a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that occurred between the comparative periods. Constant currency net sales results are calculated by translating current period net sales in local currency to the U.S. dollar amount by using the currency conversion rate for the prior comparative period. The Company consistently applies this approach to net sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The Company believes that this presentation provides useful supplemental information regarding changes in our revenue that were not due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such information is consistent with how the Company assesses changes in its revenue between comparative periods.
Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful to both management and investors in their analysis of the Company's financial position, results of operations and liquidity. In particular, management believes Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share are useful measures in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes.
Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the attached supplemental schedules at the end of this press release. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
About Delphi Technologies
Delphi Technologies is a global provider of propulsion technologies that make vehicles drive cleaner, better and further. It offers pioneering solutions for internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Delphi Technologies builds on its Original Equipment expertise to provide leading service solutions for the aftermarket. Headquartered in London (UK), the company operates technical centers, manufacturing sites, customer support service centers in 24 countries and employs more than 21,000 people around the world. Visit www.delphi.com to learn more.
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Net sales
$
945
$
1,151
Operating expenses:
Cost of sales
824
983
Selling, general and administrative
95
104
Amortization
3
6
Restructuring
43
3
Total operating expenses
965
1,096
Operating (loss) income
(20)
55
Interest expense
(16)
(18)
Other income (expense), net
2
(12)
(Loss) income before income taxes and equity income
(34)
25
Income tax expense
(20)
(8)
(Loss) income before equity income
(54)
17
Equity income, net of tax
—
2
Net (loss) income
(54)
19
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
3
3
Net (loss) income attributable to Delphi Technologies
$
(57)
$
16
Net income per share attributable to Delphi Technologies:
Basic
$
(0.66)
$
0.18
Diluted
$
(0.66)
$
0.18
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
86.17
88.45
Diluted
86.28
88.55
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
March 31,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(in millions)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
611
$
191
Accounts receivable, net
777
821
Inventories, net
450
447
Other current assets
160
189
Total current assets
1,998
1,648
Long-term assets:
Property, net
1,478
1,509
Investments in affiliates
41
42
Intangible assets, net
48
53
Goodwill
6
7
Deferred income taxes
260
269
Other long-term assets
233
219
Total long-term assets
2,066
2,099
Total assets
$
4,064
$
3,747
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
49
$
40
Accounts payable
672
717
Accrued liabilities
475
466
Total current liabilities
1,196
1,223
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt
1,935
1,455
Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
372
404
Other long-term liabilities
195
210
Total long-term liabilities
2,502
2,069
Total liabilities
3,698
3,292
Total Delphi Technologies shareholders' equity
233
315
Noncontrolling interest
133
140
Total shareholders' equity
366
455
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,064
$
3,747
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
(in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(54)
$
19
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
57
51
Impairment of assets
3
3
Restructuring expense, net of cash paid
10
(6)
Deferred income taxes
(1)
(3)
Pension and other postretirement benefit expenses
—
21
Income from equity method investments
—
(2)
Other, net
4
4
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
44
(36)
Inventories, net
(3)
(28)
Accounts payable
(14)
(6)
Other, net
(5)
18
Pension contributions
(10)
(14)
Net cash provided by operating activities
31
21
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(85)
(131)
Proceeds from sale of property
2
2
Dividends from equity method investment
1
—
Cost of technology investments
(1)
—
Settlement of undesignated derivatives
(1)
(2)
Net cash used in investing activities
(84)
(131)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net repayments under other short-term debt agreements
(2)
—
Repayments under long-term debt agreements
(9)
(9)
Net borrowings under revolving credit facility
500
—
Dividend payments of consolidated affiliates to minority shareholders
(8)
(8)
Repurchase of ordinary shares
—
(14)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' restricted share awards
(1)
(1)
Fees associated with amendments to long-term debt agreements
(3)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
477
(32)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
420
(142)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
191
360
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
611
$
218
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
1. Segment Summary
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
%
(in millions)
Net Sales
Fuel Injection Systems
$
393
$
454
(13)%
Powertrain Products
261
327
(20)%
Electrification & Electronics
178
243
(27)%
Aftermarket
174
193
(10)%
Corporate Costs and Other (a)
(61)
(66)
(8)%
Net Sales
$
945
$
1,151
Adjusted Operating Income
Fuel Injection Systems
$
18
$
23
(22)%
Powertrain Products
35
61
(43)%
Electrification & Electronics
1
17
(94)%
Aftermarket
15
15
—%
Corporate Costs and Other (a)
(29)
(29)
—%
Adjusted Operating Income
$
40
$
87
(a) Corporate costs and Other includes corporate related expenses not allocated to operating segments, which primarily includes executive administration, corporate finance, legal, human resources, supply chain management and information technology. This row also includes the elimination of inter-segment transactions
2. Weighted Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding
The following table illustrates the weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted net income per share attributable to Delphi Technologies for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
(in millions, except per share data)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic
86.17
88.45
Dilutive shares related to RSUs
0.11
0.10
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, including dilutive shares
86.28
88.55
Net income per share attributable to Delphi Technologies:
Basic
$
(0.66)
$
0.18
Diluted
$
(0.66)
$
0.18
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
In this press release the Company has provided information regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Operating Income," "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Net Income per Share." Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measure in the following schedules.
Adjusted Operating Income: Adjusted Operating Income is presented as a supplemental measure of the Company's financial performance which management believes is useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Our management utilizes Adjusted Operating Income in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Management also utilizes Adjusted Operating Income as the key performance measure of segment income or loss and for planning and forecasting purposes to allocate resources to our segments, as management also believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of our operating segments. Adjusted Operating Income is defined as net income before interest expense, other income, net, income tax expense, equity income, net of tax, restructuring, separation and transformation costs, asset impairments, pension charges and Transaction related costs. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Operating Income, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
Consolidated Adjusted Operating Income
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
($ in millions)
$
Margin
$
Margin
Net (loss) income attributable to Delphi Technologies
$
(57)
$
16
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
3
3
Net (loss) income
(54)
19
Equity income, net of tax
—
(2)
Income tax expense
20
8
Other (income) expense, net
(2)
12
Interest expense
16
18
Operating (loss) income
(20)
(2.1)
%
55
4.8
%
Restructuring
43
3
Separation and transformation costs (1)
3
18
Transaction related costs (2)
12
—
Asset impairments
—
3
Pension charges (3)
2
8
Adjusted operating income
$
40
4.2
%
$
87
7.6
%
(1) Separation and transformation costs include one-time incremental expenses associated with becoming a stand-alone publicly-traded company and costs and income associated with the transformation of our global technical center footprint
(2) Transaction related costs include charges for due diligence, integration planning and other expenses related to the Transaction with BorgWarner
(3) Pension charges include additional contributions to defined contribution plans, other payments to impacted employees and other related expenses resulting from the freeze of future accruals for nearly all U.K. defined benefit pension plans
Segment Adjusted Operating Income
(in millions)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Fuel Injection Systems
Powertrain Products
Electrification & Electronics
Aftermarket
Corporate Costs and Other (1)
Total
Operating income
$
(16)
$
27
$
(2)
$
15
$
(44)
$
(20)
Restructuring
32
8
1
—
2
43
Separation and transformation costs (1)
—
—
2
—
1
3
Transaction related costs (2)
—
—
—
—
12
12
Pension charges (3)
2
—
—
—
—
2
Adjusted operating income
$
18
$
35
$
1
$
15
$
(29)
$
40
Depreciation and amortization
$
30
$
11
$
13
$
1
$
1
$
56
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Fuel Injection Systems
Powertrain Products
Electrification & Electronics
Aftermarket
Corporate Costs and Other (1)
Total
Operating income
$
13
$
57
$
13
$
14
$
(42)
$
55
Restructuring
3
—
—
—
—
3
Separation costs (1)
—
1
4
—
13
18
Asset impairments
—
3
—
—
—
3
Pension charges (3)
7
—
—
1
—
8
Adjusted operating income
$
23
$
61
$
17
$
15
$
(29)
$
87
Depreciation and amortization (4)
$
28
$
14
$
10
$
1
$
—
$
53
(1) Separation and transformation costs include one-time incremental expenses associated with becoming a stand-alone publicly-traded company and costs and income associated with the transformation of our global technical center footprint
(2) Transaction related costs include charges for due diligence, integration planning and other expenses related to the Transaction with BorgWarner
(3) Pension charges include additional contributions to defined contribution plans, other payments to impacted employees and other related expenses resulting from the freeze of future accruals for nearly all U.K. defined benefit pension plans
(4) Includes asset impairments for the three months ended March 31, 2019
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, which are non-GAAP measures, are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's financial performance which management believes are useful to investors in assessing the Company's ongoing financial performance that, when reconciled to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Management utilizes Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share in its financial decision making process, to evaluate performance of the Company and for internal reporting, planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income attributable to Delphi Technologies, restructuring and other special items, including the tax impact thereon. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Not all companies use identical calculations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, therefore this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) income attributable to Delphi Technologies
$
(57)
$
16
Adjusting items:
Restructuring
43
3
Separation and transformation costs (1)
3
18
Asset impairments
3
3
Pension charges (2)
2
23
Transaction related costs (3)
12
—
Tax adjustments (4)
13
(4)
Adjusted net income attributable to Delphi Technologies
$
19
$
59
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
86.28
88.55
Diluted net income per share attributable to Delphi Technologies
$
(0.66)
$
0.18
Adjusted net income per share
$
0.22
$
0.67
(1)
Separation and transformation costs include one-time incremental expenses associated with becoming a stand-alone publicly-traded company and costs and income associated with the transformation of our global technical center footprint.
(2)
Pension charges include a one-time plan curtailment charge, additional contributions to defined contribution plans, other payments to impacted employees and other related expenses resulting from the freeze of future accruals for nearly all U.K. defined benefit pension plans.
(3)
Transaction related costs include charges for due diligence, integration planning and other expenses related to the Transaction with BorgWarner.
(4)
Represents an adjustment to income tax expense related to the tax impact of a one-time intercompany transaction, changes in tax law recognized at the date of enactment and the income tax impacts of the adjustments made for restructuring and other special items by calculating the anticipated income tax impact of these items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred. In addition, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, in response to expected earnings volatility related to the impacts of COVID-19, included in this line is an adjustment to present an adjusted effective tax rate of 25%, as otherwise the adjusted effective tax rate would not be representative of a normalized effective tax rate.