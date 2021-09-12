NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce the addition of Delphine Daniels, Associate AIA as a Business Development Manager in the New York City office. Delphine brings sixteen years of business development experience and has been successful in developing influential relationships while driving organizational awareness and growth.
In her new role, she will work closely with operations to enhance and expand client relationships, as well as gain market share in both the public and private sectors. Delphine will bring strategic experience, knowledge and relationships to support Gilbane's growing portfolio of cultural and institutional projects.
Before joining the Gilbane family, Delphine led business development and marketing efforts for two mid-size architecture firms, and, most recently, for a boutique-sized owner's representative firm specializing in cultural and institutional work. Prior to joining the AEC industry, Delphine held positions at The Museum of Modern Art and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
"New York City is a cultural beacon for the world and Gilbane has been proud to partner with cultural clients to deliver some of our most treasured institutions," said Neil Heyman, Cultural and Performing Arts Center of Excellence leader, Gilbane Building Company. "With a background working on both the architectural and project management side of our industry, Delphine brings unique insights and relationships to our business and will be a key contributor to our growth in New York City and beyond."
"Delphine offers outstanding knowledge which will be a tremendous asset to our clients," said Brennan Gilbane Koch, Head of New York City Strategic Partnerships, Gilbane Building Company. "Cultural and institutional projects have distinct challenges and stakeholders. Delphine's perspective and ability to partner with key stakeholders will help cultural institutions and not-for-profit organizations achieve their vision."
Delphine is a member of several industry organizations including Urban Land Institute, ArtTable, Society of College and University Planning (SCUP), American Institute of Architects New York Chapter (AIA NY), NYC Builds Bio+, Architectural League of New York, and Professional Women in Construction (PWC), and was the co-chair of the AIA New York Marketing and Communications Committee from 2015-2018.
Delphine received a Bachelor's degree in Art History from the University of Washington in Seattle and received her Master's of Philosophy, in Art and Architectural History from CUNY Graduate School and University Center, NY.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane Building Company provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. A family business founded in 1870, Gilbane has active participation from the 4th, 5th and 6th generations of the Gilbane family.
Since 1949, Gilbane has delivered construction services in New York State for clients across multiple market sectors, including commercial office, multi-unit and high rise residential, cultural, education, healthcare, public sector, science and technology, and mission critical.
