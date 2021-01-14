December quarter 2020 GAAP pre-tax loss of $1.1 billion and loss per share of $1.19 on total revenue of $4.0 billion December quarter 2020 adjusted pre-tax loss of $2.1 billion and adjusted loss per share of $2.53 on adjusted operating revenue of $3.5 billion Full year 2020 GAAP pre-tax loss of $15.6 billion and loss per share of $19.49 on total revenue of $17.1 billion Full year 2020 adjusted pre-tax loss of $9.0 billion and adjusted loss per share of $10.76 on adjusted operating revenue of $15.9 billion Delta ended 2020 with $16.7 billion in liquidity