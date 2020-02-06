delta_air_lines_logo.jpg

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4025 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 20, 2020, and will be paid on March 12, 2020.

About Delta
 Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is the U.S. global airline leader in products, services, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its 90,000 people around the world, Delta continues to invest billions in its people, delivering a world-class travel experience and generating industry-leading shareholder returns. With its constant drive to invest, innovate and expand, Delta today is the No. 1 U.S. global airline by total revenue.

