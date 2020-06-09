FREMONT, Calif. , June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its collaboration with Silicon Valley-based San Jose State University (SJSU) to advance renewable energy research and talent. The project underscores Delta's corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitment to partner with universities and institutions in the United States to nurture talent capable of developing next-generation renewable energy technologies, an initiative in line with Delta's corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow." Through the SJSU project, researchers who received funding from Delta developed a prototype power converter for PV panels that captures more than 30 percent more energy than conventional technologies.
"Collaborating with renowned research institutions like San Jose State is critical for our industry to unlock further synergies in advancing energy-efficient technologies for a more sustainable future," said President Kelvin Huang of Delta Electronics (Americas). "Delta's expertise in developing solar PV inverters with efficiencies as high as 99.2% and in integrating smart green solutions has been instrumental in furthering the project. This initiative also reflects Delta's focus on CSR, which entails cultivating long-lasting partnerships with key stakeholders for further sustainable development."
The project met several milestones, including the production of a demonstration-scale micro integrated converter that utilizes a magnetically coupled architecture to reduce the size, weight and cost of each converter. In the prototype, each micro integrated converter was paired with an individual PV panel that was part of a larger string. By structuring the system in this fashion, each converter was able to maximize the energy output of its panel by processing only a fraction of its generated power. Consequently, the overall system efficiency increased significantly. Results showed that captured energy spiked by more than 30 percent in shaded environments.
"The overarching purpose is to develop new photovoltaic configurations that can extract as much energy as possible, while using low-cost interfacing systems to convert the harvested energy to usable levels," said Dr. Mohamed Badawy, assistant professor of electrical engineering at SJSU who led the project. "We are extremely grateful to Delta for providing the funding and the technical expertise to make this project a success."
Since Badawy is also an experienced educator, he's kept an eye on the project's effect on his students. Two students on this project just received their Master's degrees, and two more students are planning to pursue this project as their Master's research topic. "The students worked on a practical problem under real pressure to deliver," he said. "They were always presenting their work during the SJSU-Delta meetings, which helped develop their professional skills. They also learned how to build partnerships, which is an important career skill."
"This experience has proved extremely rewarding for our staff, as we bridge the gap between industry and academia," said Peter Barbosa, director of Delta's Milan M. Jovanovic Power Electronics Lab in Raleigh, N.C. "The fresh perspectives we gained are invaluable as we solve some of the energy industry's biggest challenges."
The SJSU collaboration caps an impressive year for Delta's CSR program in 2019, when the company worked with a dozen academic institutions throughout the San Francisco Bay Area to educate nearly 1,000 students about the importance of energy innovation, sustainability and protecting the environment. For 2020, the company plans to increase its outreach to underserved communities by launching new classes and workshops.
To learn about Delta's renewable energy solutions, visit https://www.delta-americas.com/Products/RenewableEnergy.
About San Jose State University
The founding campus of the 23-campus California State University system, San Jose State provides a comprehensive university education, granting bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in 250 areas of study offered through its nine colleges. With more than 35,000 students and nearly 4,370 employees, San Jose State University continues to be an essential partner in the economic, cultural and social development of Silicon Valley and the state, annually contributing 10,000 graduates to the workforce. The university is immensely proud of the accomplishments of its more than 260,000 alumni, 60 percent of whom live and work in the Bay Area.
About Delta Electronics (Americas)
Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.
Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.
For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com
About Delta
Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.
Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.
For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com
