NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...SCATTERED SHOWERS PRODUCING SMALL HAIL AND LOCALLY STRONG WINDS... Scattered showers will move across the area through early this evening. Some of this activity will be accompanied by small hail, brief wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and some lightning. This activity is expected to quickly diminish into this evening.