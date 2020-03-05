MILWAUKEE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) today announced a new strategic supply agreement with a large manufacturer of light electric vehicles to power a new line of lithium-ion vehicles with Briggs & Stratton's Vanguard Commercial Battery System, beginning in June.
Based on the Vanguard Commercial Battery System's proprietary design, Briggs & Stratton application engineers were able to efficiently develop a durable, customized battery solution that meets the vehicle's power and performance requirements in a cost-effective package. With this lithium-ion power, the new line of vehicles charges 2X faster than lead-acid batteries, is lighter weight and runs longer*, which means not only lower energy costs, but improved overall operational efficiency and a better user experience.
"Briggs & Stratton continues to collaborate with industry leaders and provide power solutions as a leader in power application. We're excited to add another premier customer and further expand the applications we power with the new Vanguard Commercial Battery System," said Dave Rodgers, Senior Vice President and President of Global Engines & Power at Briggs & Stratton Corporation.
This agreement follows Briggs & Stratton's announced agreement in October 2019 with ARGO to power its all-new Rover Xtreme Terrain electric unmanned ground vehicle, reinforcing market readiness and need - both within and outside of the lawn & garden industry - and validating the quality, durability and reliability of this Vanguard power innovation.
New Advanced Battery Manufacturing Facility Announced
As a result of rapidly increasing demand, Briggs & Stratton also announced it will open a new Advanced Battery Manufacturing facility in Tucker, GA. Initially, four production lines will be operational within the new 78,000 sq. ft. facility, which has capacity to accommodate future growth. Briggs & Stratton is currently recruiting for positions in the new location.
"This facility is in addition to the current production space located in Milwaukee, Wis., which going forward will serve as a developmental facility to support the influx of interested customers in a wide range of markets, including lawn & garden, military, construction, municipal and golf & leisure," noted Rodgers.
Briggs & Stratton launched its 48-volt Vanguard Commercial Battery System this past October as part of its overall business transformation that includes driving growth in commercial markets and introducing new enabling technologies including battery power solutions. According to Rodgers, "This is truly an exciting time at Briggs & Stratton as we expand the breadth of our growth opportunities and diversify our power solutions offerings and the customer segments we serve."
*Per the manufacturer.
