SUN CITY, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance is proud to announce the grand opening of Dental Associates of Florida - Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry, which is the second location in Sun City. Dental Associates of Florida - Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry is a state-of-the-art de novo practice led by Dr. Trey Mueller. The new office in Sun City, Florida opened to patients on April 25, 2022, and is the 12th Dental Associates of Florida office!
This second Sun City office is designed with the patient experience and comfort in mind, having a warm, inviting atmosphere with the goal to provide a dental home for the community. The office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, such as laser technology, 3D panoramic radiography, and intraoral cameras, to provide the most accurate and advanced treatment to our patients. Dental Associates of Florida - Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry provides a full range of dental care for the entire family, including dental exams and teeth cleanings, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry services, and more.
"We are beyond excited to open another Dental Associates of Florida office! Our skilled team will take the absolute best care of the families in this community," said Dr. Trey Mueller, Dental Director. "We couldn't be more proud of the experience that we provide and all the great people who have made Dental Associates of Florida the premier dental practice it is today!
Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry. DCA currently supports 370 allied practices and more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 140 brand names.
