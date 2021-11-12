SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) proudly announces the addition of Modern Dental Care, a multi-location general dentistry group in Wisconsin, to its growing family of allied practices. With 14 unique brands, the Modern Dental Care team embraces the doctor-patient relationship – one where the doctors are committed to providing compassionate patient care and collaborating with each individual on their treatment options. Through this approach, Modern Dental has been successfully delivering high quality care to individuals and families in the area since 2012.
DCA is excited to partner with the Modern Dental Care team, support them as our allies and work collaboratively to build a best-in-class network of doctors and practices that share our commitment to provide a lifetime of healthy smiles to their communities in Wisconsin. To spearhead the strategy and growth in our newest state, Dr. William Mauthe, Modern Dental Care Owner and Chief Dental Officer, has been named Dental Director; and Bernard (BJ) Bolka, Modern Dental Care Treasurer and COO, has been named Market Vice President.
"We felt that the things that are most important to us – the philosophy of how we manage a practice, to the culture we build with our staff and the 5-star service we deliver to our patients was almost identical to how DCA operates. We look forward to a great partnership with DCA where we will continue growing and providing exceptional care to people throughout Wisconsin," said Dr. William Mauthe. This exciting partnership marks DCA's entry into the state of Wisconsin, with additional growth planned for the area in the coming months. The addition of Modern Dental Care brings DCA's portfolio of allied practices to over 355 and establishes a strong presence in Wisconsin with 14 unique locations.
"As we continue to expand our affiliation network into new markets, it is essential that we align ourselves with people and practices that share our commitment to a patient-first culture," said Dave Pegg, Chief Development Officer of Dental Care Alliance. "I can think of no better example than Modern Dental, its doctors and teammates. We are honored and humbled to be their partner of choice and will work tirelessly to provide them the support they and their patients deserve. Welcome to the DCA Family."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 355 allied practices with more than 775 dentists across 21 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 115 brand names.
