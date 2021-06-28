SARASOTA, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to announce the addition of Ridgewood Oral Surgery and Implant Center to its growing family of allied practices. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Manaf Saker, Ridgewood Oral Surgery and Implant Center is a world-class oral and maxillofacial surgery practice with two locations in Glen Rock and Ramsey, in northeastern New Jersey.
The practice specializes in traditional oral surgery including dental implants, bone grafting, wisdom teeth, facial trauma, jaw surgery, tooth extractions, oral pathology, TMJ, sleep apnea, and anesthesia. The Ridgewood Oral Surgery team is comprised of exceptionally qualified and caring individuals dedicated to providing patients with the highest degree of surgical care in a relaxed and warm environment.
Three experienced surgeons lead the team – Drs. Manaf Saker, Kristopher Paik, and Tarun Kirpalani. The forward-thinking practice believes wholeheartedly in the value-added nature of a partnership with DCA and shares its commitment to a practice-first culture.
Ridgewood Oral Surgery & Implant Center is the first oral surgery group practice in the state of New Jersey to introduce robotic oral surgery. This cutting-edge technology is ideal in implant surgery for less invasive procedures, providing more precise delivery to ensure the best patient experience and outcome.
"The team at Ridgewood Oral Surgery is a tight-knit group of compassionate, thoughtful leaders in the oral surgery community. In a critical time for patients, they are committed to delivering the highest clinical quality and providing an exceptional patient experience," said David Pegg, Chief Development Officer for DCA. "It's a personal and professional honor to call Dr. Saker and the whole team at Ridgewood our 'allies', with whom we are proud to partner."
Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports 330 allied practices and more than 750 dentists across 20 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 85 brand names.
###
Media Contact
Dental Care Alliance, Dental Care Alliance, 9419553150, media@dentalcarealliance.com
SOURCE Dental Care Alliance