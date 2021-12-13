BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental365 today announced the acquisition of New England-based Dental Service Organization (DSO), Beacon Dental Health. The joining of two of the Northeast Area's pre-eminent dental platforms brings excitement as they expand service to patients in five states—New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and now Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Founded by Rishi Shukla, Matthew Rhoades and Dr. Frank Schiano, Beacon Dental Health, is a DSO supporting 14 general dental practices. Similar to Dental365, the company is led by a team of healthcare professionals and clinicians. Beacon supports the advancement of world-class dental care in New England and strives to be the leading provider of support services to affiliated dental practices.
The acquisition brings Dental365 to over 90 supported practices and over 1000 employees, including over 300 dentists. Dental365 anticipates the synergy created through this acquisition will further enhance their ability to deliver exceptional patient experiences and outstanding clinical outcomes to a rapidly expanding number of dental consumers.
"Our reputation for delivering best-in-class care has continued to strengthen, now attracting quality opportunities outside of the tristate area. The Beacon acquisition is a major first step to making the Dental365 experience available to patients in a much broader geographical area," says Dr. Scott Asnis, Founder and CEO of Dental365, "We are pleased to be bringing on Beacon's experienced co-founders and leadership team to assist in further market expansion," he continues.
"Beacon Dental Health and Dental365 are uniquely aligned and share a common vision for supporting doctors and their teams in delivering exceptional patient care. This is a great partnership for our talented doctors and teams," said Dr. Frank Schiano, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Founder of Beacon Dental Health.
In addition to strategic alignment with Beacon, Dental365 will bring distinctive support to the New England DSO. Dental365 is expected to provide the company additional resources, infrastructure and dentist-led management support needed to deliver patients even better clinical care as dental technology advances in the future. Additionally, new resources will assist in growth of the existing platform.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with a market-leading DSO in Dental365. Dr. Asnis and his team have built a highly-differentiated platform and we are excited to collaborate to expand our footprint across the Northeast," said Rishi Shukla, CEO & Co-Founder of Beacon Dental Health.
About Beacon Dental Health
Beacon Dental Health, based in Boston, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of comprehensive business support services to high-potential dental practices in New England. The business was founded and is led by an experienced team of local clinical and business leaders who are passionate about bringing together the best of business and the best of dentistry to deliver exceptional outcomes. For more information about Beacon Dental Health, please visit beacondentalhealth.com.
About Dental365
Dental365 is a full-service dental group offering general dentistry and specialty services with locations throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and now Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Their goal is to service communities with the latest technology in oral healthcare and wellness. Dental365 provides convenient, evidence-based dentistry for their patients. Services provided cover the full spectrum of dental health, from routine exams and cleanings to TrueTeeth full arch restorations, all delivered in state-of-the-art, beautiful environments where patient comfort and safety are a top priority. In addition, Dental365 is committed to providing dentists with the ongoing education and tools needed to provide the best patient care through Dental365 University, a unique concept built exclusively for Dental365 doctors. For more information about Dental365 visit GoDental365.com.
