SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced that it has been awarded a Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) contract for D2iQ's DevSecOps solutions and services.
Under the agreement, D2iQ will provide the DoD with access to its suite of enterprise-grade open source solutions for successfully and securely deploying cloud native applications in Day 2 operations. In addition, D2iQ will collaborate with other members of the open source community and the DoD to develop DevSecOps best practices and standards.
The enterprise-wide contract utilizes D2iQ's Ksphere and Mesosphere offerings to simplify the use of Kubernetes and accelerate the development of scalable cloud native applications to support the DoD's mission to protect the security of the United States.
"D2iQ is committed to delivering enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable our customers to successfully deploy a DevSecOps strategy that ensures smarter, more secure Day 2 operations," said Darron Makrokanis, VP of North American Public Sector, D2iQ. "D2iQ powers some of the largest cloud native applications in the world and this contract with the DoD enables us to share our experience and deliver our software and services to all DoD organizations. This enables DoD organizations to more quickly, easily and securely design, build and deploy cloud native applications to support digital transformations and DevOps strategies."
The DoD ESI is an official initiative sponsored by the DoD Chief Information Officer to lead the management of enterprise commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) IT agreements, assets and policies. It lowers the total cost of ownership across the DoD, Coast Guard and Intelligence Communities for commercial software, IT hardware and services.
D2iQ's leading edge DevSecOps solutions and services are now widely available to all members of the DoD via the ESI contract.
About D2iQ
D2iQ is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in London, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/