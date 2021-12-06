DANVERS, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Derek Craig comes to New Fed Mortgage with over 25 years of mortgage industry experience and most recently held the position for the past 7 years of Vice President of Residential Mortgage Origination at Century Bank which recently announced earlier this year their merger acquisition by Eastern Bank also located in Massachusetts.
Derek, who resides in Southern New Hampshire, has many years of team management and maintains a solid reputation as a trusted advisor in the mortgage banking community. He has a well-rounded background in all aspects of mortgage lending along with an extensive product knowledge to help grow sales production.
President and CEO Brian D'Amico commented, "We are extremely excited to have Derek Craig rejoin our team. Derek was instrumental in setting us up initially, going back over 15 years ago. He was an asset then and will be a bigger asset now and in the future. We are very fortunate and looking forward to growing together."
New Fed Mortgage, locally based in Massachusetts has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. An approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller servicer lender licensed in 16 states, New Fed offers a multitude of mortgage programs, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Mass Housing, and New Hampshire Housing along with access to various portfolio products.
