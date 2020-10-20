LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DermOQ Inc., a leading skin care provider of proprietary topical skin care products delivering molecular oxygen and other active nutrients to the skin and Skin Products, Inc. announced today that they have signed a letter of intent for DermOQ to purchase the ECHO2 Plus® and Oxyceuticals™ oxygen facial treatment product lines.
According to Ryan Masa, Vice President of Sales for DermOQ: "The ECHO2 Plus® facial treatment system is a unique and established proprietary oxygen treatment system that has had a loyal following with dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas and aestheticians for over twenty years. The Oxygen Treatmentsm is also offered at world class spas at the W Hotels, Mandalay Bay, the Palms, Macy's/Blue Mercury and One World/Steiner (Bliss, Mandera, Remede and St. Regis) amongst others. We are excited to couple the ECHO2 Plus® platform with our unique topical oxygen skin care product lines that are offered to skin care providers and through retail sales channels." DermOQ CEO Dr. Brad Patt echoed these sentiments saying, "ECHO2 Plus® customers already understand the benefits of oxygen and we believe they will love the idea of enhancing their in-spa ECHO2 Plus® oxygen facial treatments with our wide range of topical oxygen products that they can use at home every day to achieve a sustained regimen including daily skin care."
Jeff Lapin, President of Skin Products, Inc. stated, "We are delighted to transition our product lines to DermOQ and are certain that they will serve our large base of existing customers very well and continue to add new ECHO2 Plus® and Oxyceuticals customers."
About DermOQ, Inc.
Founded in 2017, DermOQ is headquartered in Los Angeles and maintains offices in Los Angeles, CA and Littleton, MA. DermOQ offers it's unique topical oxygen products under the brand names DermOQ Oxygen Lab www.dermoq.com and Element Eight www.elementeight.com.
About ECHO2 Plus™
The ECHO2 Plus™ Oxygen Treatment System is a revolutionary oxygen skin care system employing pure oxygen gas, along with vitamins A, C & E and 87 minerals, enzymes and amino acids.
Media Contact:
Product Information:
Bradley Patt, PhD
Ryan Masa
DermOQ Inc.
DermOQ, Inc.
818 645 4081
480.664.9490