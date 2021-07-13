PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Desertbreeze Management Company, a full service residential property management firm, today announced the opening of its flagship office in Phoenix, Arizona. Brett Roll will serve as Regional Director. Desertbreeze is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seabreeze Management Company.
Phoenix is America's fastest growing city. With new communities emerging all the time, it was clear that the Phoenix area needed a property management company that could combine robust services with an in-depth understanding of the local area and a personable team. Effective immediately, the Desertbreeze team will serve homeowner's associations throughout the metropolitan Phoenix area.
Roll's career in the property management industry spans nearly 15 years. During that time he has worked with premier master planned communities with lifestyle and amenity rich programs. His consultative approach enables him to partner with associations, property owners, and board members to create long-term solutions for his communities. With in-depth knowledge of financial planning, architectural and mechanical plans, amenity planning and management, and more, Roll's diverse skillset makes him a solid and competent leader who can build and grow Desertbreeze.
"I had the pleasure of working at Seabreeze when I lived in California," said Brett Roll, Regional Director at Desertbreeze. "With the opening of Desertbreeze in my current home of Phoenix, Arizona, I am thrilled to be able to rejoin a company that I know and love. I know the level of service Seabreeze brings to the industry and I am confident that, at Desertbreeze, we will offer that same exceptional service to communities in the Phoenix area"
"I love nothing more than having the opportunity to once again work with former team members. Brett is dynamic, motivated and committed to doing what's right for his clients—and he is also passionate about the Seabreeze mission and vision," said Isaiah Henry, CEO at Seabreeze. "This, combined with his intimate knowledge of the Phoenix market, made him the best possible person to lead this operation. Brett's name and reputation speak for itself and I couldn't be more thrilled to have him at Desertbreeze."
To learn more about Desertbreeze and view a list of available positions click here.
About Desertbreeze Management Company
Desertbreeze Management Company is a full-service property management firm. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Desertbreeze's veteran team offers exceptional client experience to associations of all types. A wholly owned subsidiary of Seabreeze Management Company, together the companies represent a diverse management portfolio of over 90,000 residential and commercial properties and have offices throughout Arizona, Nevada and California. The Desertbreeze mission is to be a trusted advisor and collaborative partner with associations and build thriving communities through superior service and integrity. For more information visit http://www.desertbreezemgmt.com or "like" Desertbreeze on Facebook.
