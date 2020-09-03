Bolstered liquidity and raised $250 million of new debt

Inventory was down 37%, in line with sales down 43%, compared to the same period last year; well-positioned to chase into developing Fall trends

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company"), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended August 1, 2020, compared to the three months ended August 3, 2019.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact consumer behavior and our business, I am confident in Designer Brands' playbook to navigate this ever-changing environment. We believe our recent actions to right size our expense structure and obtain additional liquidity, our strategic digital investments, flexible business model, and strong vendor partnerships as well as our status as one of the largest footwear retailers have firmly positioned Designer Brands to weather the road ahead."

Mr. Rawlins continued, "Given that we have further strengthened our balance sheet, we are well prepared to focus on growing our business' profitability. In order to serve our customers in the near-term, we are flexing fall inventory receipts away from seasonal and dress products and towards our highest performing category, athleisure, with an emphasis on comfortable and cozy products. We have the unique ability to pivot inventory quickly and follow the customer as needs and preferences change in the future. We are confident that we know what the customer wants, and we know how to deliver it to them, be it digitally or in-person and socially distanced, and we will be prepared in any situation."

Second Quarter Operating Results

  • Net sales decreased 42.8% to $489.7 million.
  • Comparable sales decreased 42.7% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to a 0.6% decrease in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Reported gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 7.6%, or 8.2% on an adjusted basis, as compared to 30.5% on both a reported and adjusted basis for the same period last year. The decrease in gross profit was primarily driven by the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on our operations resulting in the temporary closure of stores and, subsequently, significantly reduced customer traffic upon store re-openings, which we addressed with aggressive promotional activity. The impact of COVID-19 and the actions we took resulted in higher inventory reserves, increased shipping costs in the current quarter associated with higher digital penetration, and the deleveraging of distribution and fulfillment and store occupancy expenses on lower sales volume.
  • Reported net loss was $98.2 million, or $1.36 loss per diluted share, including net charges of $0.08 per diluted share from adjusted items.
  • Adjusted net loss was $92.0 million, or $1.28 loss per diluted share.

Liquidity Highlights

  • Cash and investments totaled $206.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $77.3 million for the same period last year. Debt totaled $393.0 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $235.0 million debt outstanding for the same period last year, reflecting net borrowings from our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to increase our cash position and preserve financial flexibility considering uncertainty in the U.S. and global markets resulting from COVID-19.
  • On August 7, 2020, we replaced our revolving credit facility with a $400.0 million ABL Revolver and completed a five-year, $250.0 million Secured Term Loan. We opened the new ABL Revolver with a draw at closing of $150.0 million and, combined with the proceeds from the Secured Term Loan, settled in full the amounts due under the Company's prior credit facility, which was terminated.
  • The Company has reached alignment with nearly all major vendors and landlords on past-due amounts and has extended go-forward payment terms.
  • The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $445.0 million, down 37% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to strong inventory controls and higher inventory reserves versus the prior year.

Operations Update

As of the date of this release, the Company has successfully reopened nearly all of its total store base. The Company has implemented a number of measures to protect the health and safety of its customers and associates as stores are re-opened.   

2020 Guidance

As previously announced on March 17, 2020, the Company is not issuing guidance for fiscal 2020 given continued uncertainty surrounding the impacts of COVID-19. The Company is not providing an update at this time.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 9992953 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1213/36616

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available via the same website address until September 17, 2020. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10147286

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc. is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, CC Corso Como®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the continued outbreak of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic, any future COVID-19 resurgence, and any other adverse public health developments; our ability to protect the health and safety of our employees and our customers, which may be affected by current or future government regulations related to stay-at-home orders and orders related to the operation of non-essential businesses; risks related to our holdings of cash and investments and access to liquidity and the financial markets on terms that are favorable to us, if at all; risks related to our international operations, including international trade, our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise, exposure to foreign tax contingencies, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; maintaining strong relationships with our vendors, manufacturers, licensors, and retailer customers; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses or realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions after we complete our integration efforts; risks related to the loss or disruption, whether as a result of COVID-19 or otherwise, of any of our distribution or fulfillment centers; our reliance on our loyalty programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales and customer loyalty; our ability to anticipate and respond to fashion trends, consumer preferences and changing customer expectations; failure to retain our key executives or attract qualified new personnel; risks related to the loss or disruption of our information systems and data and our ability to prevent or mitigate breaches of our information security and the compromise of sensitive and confidential data; risks associated with remote working arrangements; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; the effect of Stein Mart Inc. filing for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code; our success in growing our store base and digital demand; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our ability to execute our strategies; seasonality of our business and fluctuation of our comparable sales and quarterly financial performance; uncertain general economic, political and social conditions and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability and customer service; the imposition of increased or new tariffs on our products; risks related to our qualification under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for payroll tax credits and deferral of payroll taxes in the U.S., as well as other similar regulations in Canada; and uncertainty related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, as amended, our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 2, 2020, and risk factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
SEGMENT RESULTS
(unaudited)


Net Sales


Three months ended


Change

(dollars in thousands)

August 1,
2020


August 3,
2019


Amount


%


Comparable Sales %

Segment net sales:










U.S. Retail

$

393,977



$

677,920



$

(283,943)



(41.9)

%


(44.9)%

Canada Retail

49,582



63,306



(13,724)



(21.7)

%


(27.9)%

Brand Portfolio

30,458



102,947



(72,489)



(70.4)

%


120.5%

Other

22,266



29,480



(7,214)



(24.5)

%


(36.2)%

Total segment net sales

496,283



873,653



(377,370)



(43.2)

%


(42.7)%

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(6,569)



(17,701)



11,132



(62.9)

%



Net sales

$

489,714



$

855,952



$

(366,238)



(42.8)

%












Six months ended


Change

(dollars in thousands)

August 1,
2020


August 3,
2019


Amount


%


Comparable Sales %

Segment net sales:










U.S. Retail

$

771,050



$

1,369,760



$

(598,710)



(43.7)

%


(43.7)%

Canada Retail

78,911



115,122



(36,211)



(31.5)

%


(29.9)%

Brand Portfolio

112,571



207,493



(94,922)



(45.7)

%


106.5%

Other

35,889



65,087



(29,198)



(44.9)

%


(50.4)%

Total segment net sales

998,421



1,757,462



(759,041)



(43.2)

%


(42.5)%

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(25,924)



(28,221)



2,297



(8.1)

%



Net sales

$

972,497



$

1,729,241



$

(756,744)



(43.8)

%



 

Store Data


August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019

(square footage in thousands)

Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

522



10,578



518



10,543


Canada Retail segment:








The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse

117



623



112



611


DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

27



536



27



534



144



1,159



139



1,145


Total operating stores

666



11,737



657



11,688


ABG stores serviced

280





284




 

Gross Profit (Loss)


Three months ended








August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019


Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit (loss):














U.S. Retail

$

40,097



10.2

%


$

208,056



30.7

%


$

(167,959)



(80.7)

%


(2,050)


Canada Retail

5,650



11.4

%


21,939



34.7

%


$

(16,289)



(74.2)

%


(2,330)


Brand Portfolio

(11,440)



(37.6)

%


26,786



26.0

%


$

(38,226)



NM


NM

Other

118



0.5

%


6,041



20.5

%


$

(5,923)



(98.0)

%


(2,000)



34,425





262,822










Elimination of intersegment gross loss (profit)

2,617





(1,649)










Gross profit

$

37,042



7.6

%


$

261,173



30.5

%


$

(224,131)



(85.8)

%


(2,290)



















Six months ended








August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019


Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit (loss):














U.S. Retail

$

7,127



0.9

%


$

417,947



30.5

%


$

(410,820)



(98.3)

%


(2,960)


Canada Retail

3,339



4.2

%


37,686



32.7

%


$

(34,347)



(91.1)

%


(2,850)


Brand Portfolio

2,464



2.2

%


52,459



25.3

%


$

(49,995)



(95.3)

%


(2,310)


Other

(5,310)



(14.8)

%


15,352



23.6

%


$

(20,662)



NM


NM


7,620





523,444










Elimination of intersegment gross loss (profit)

2,962





(2,938)










Gross profit

$

10,582



1.1

%


$

520,506



30.1

%


$

(509,924)



(98.0)

%


(2,900)


 

Intersegment Eliminations


Three months ended

(in thousands)

August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019

Elimination of intersegment activity:




Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$

(6,569)



$

(17,701)


Cost of sales:




Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

4,827



14,311


Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

4,359



1,741


Gross loss (profit)

$

2,617



$

(1,649)







Six months ended

(in thousands)

August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019

Elimination of intersegment activity:




Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$

(25,924)



$

(28,221)


Cost of sales:




Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

16,961



21,918


Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

11,925



3,365


Gross loss (profit)

$

2,962



$

(2,938)


 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019


August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019

Net sales

$

489,714



$

855,952



$

972,497



$

1,729,241


Cost of sales

(452,672)



(594,779)



(961,915)



(1,208,735)


Operating expenses

(168,424)



(222,370)



(355,645)



(439,950)


Income from equity investment

2,153



2,464



4,423



4,692


Impairment charges

(6,735)





(119,282)




Operating profit (loss)

(135,964)



41,267



(459,922)



85,248


Interest expense, net

(3,788)



(1,972)



(5,946)



(3,773)


Non-operating income (expenses), net

743



199



656



(143)


Income (loss) before income taxes

(139,009)



39,494



(465,212)



81,332


Income tax benefit (provision)

40,795



(12,087)



151,140



(22,731)


Net income (loss)

$

(98,214)



$

27,407



$

(314,072)



$

58,601


Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.36)



$

0.37



$

(4.36)



$

0.77


Weighted average diluted shares

72,142



74,316



72,028



76,281


 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)


August 1, 2020


February 1, 2020


August 3, 2019

Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

206,720



$

86,564



$

51,762


Investments



24,974



25,504


Accounts receivable, net

49,240



89,151



85,162


Inventories

445,044



632,587



706,168


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

69,456



67,534



55,561


Total current assets

770,460



900,810



924,157


Property and equipment, net

332,730



395,009



402,779


Operating lease assets

797,413



918,801



975,963


Goodwill

93,655



113,644



116,280


Intangible assets

15,663



22,846



21,112


Deferred tax assets

182,866



31,863



29,515


Equity investment

56,690



57,760



55,033


Other assets

23,780



24,337



32,407


Total assets

$

2,273,257



$

2,465,070



$

2,557,246


Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Accounts payable

$

224,693



$

299,072



$

289,457


Accrued expenses

202,831



194,264



173,437


Current operating lease liabilities

241,694



186,695



185,969


Total current liabilities

669,218



680,031



648,863


Debt

393,000



190,000



235,000


Non-current operating lease liabilities

778,826



846,584



905,546


Other non-current liabilities

25,586



27,541



38,590


Total liabilities

1,866,630



1,744,156



1,827,999


Total shareholders' equity

406,627



720,914



729,247


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,273,257



$

2,465,070



$

2,557,246


 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Six months ended


August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019


August 1, 2020


August 3, 2019

Reported net income (loss)

$

(98,214)



$

27,407



$

(314,072)



$

58,601


Pre-tax adjustments:








Included in cost of sales:








 COVID-19 incremental costs

3,257





3,676




 Included in operating expenses:








 COVID-19 incremental costs (credits), net

(306)





(3,468)




 Integration and restructuring expenses

8,455



9,621



10,203



12,109


 Amortization of intangible assets

110



(271)



469



47


 Impairment charges

6,735





119,282




 Gain on settlement

(8,990)





(8,990)




Included in non-operating expenses, net:








Foreign currency transaction losses

(743)



(223)



(343)



207


Total pre-tax adjustments

8,518



9,127



120,829



12,363


Tax effect of adjustments

(2,295)



(780)



(30,518)



(1,605)


Total adjustments, after tax

6,223



8,347



90,311



10,758


Adjusted net income (loss)

$

(91,991)



$

35,754



$

(223,761)



$

69,359


Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.36)



$

0.37



$

(4.36)



$

0.77


Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(1.28)



$

0.48



$

(3.11)



$

0.91


 

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to diluted earnings (loss) per share and net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share and adjusted net income (loss), which adjust for the effects of: (1) COVID-19 incremental costs and credits; (2) integration and restructuring expenses; (3) amortization expense of intangible assets; (4) impairment charges; (5) gain on settlement; (6) foreign currency transaction losses; and (7) the net tax expense impact of such items. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to the prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.