COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended August 1, 2020.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our tremendous second quarter results reflect successful execution on our short-term priorities coupled with our strategy to gain market share in athleisure and kids. Our sales results were driven by increased store traffic as we substantially grew our loyal customer base and welcomed core DSW customers back into our stores.

"As we look forward to our strategic growth, we have organized our efforts around three pillars: customer, brand and speed. All three of these pillars interact with one another and simultaneously strengthen each other. We are offering customers the experiences they crave, the speed they demand, and the brands that can rise to those challenges. Given the positive momentum and strength of our strategy, we expect to achieve an adjusted operating income in the second half of fiscal 2021 that will be in-line or slightly better than fiscal 2019 levels."

Second Quarter Results

  • Net sales increased 66.9% to $817.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period last year.
  • Comparable sales increased 84.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Gross profit increased to $284.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $37.0 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 34.8% as compared to 7.6% for the same period last year and 30.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.
  • Reported net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $42.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, including net charges of $0.01 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to target acquisition costs, restructuring charges, impairment charges, and the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
  • Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $43.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.

Liquidity Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $206.7 million for the same period last year, with $364.0 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $247.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $393.0 million debt outstanding for the same period last year.
  • The Company ended the quarter with inventories of $504.3 million compared to $445.0 million for the same period last year.

Store Openings and Closings

During the second quarter of fiscal 2021, we did not open any new stores; we closed one store in the U.S. and two stores in Canada, resulting in a total of 515 U.S. stores and 143 Canadian stores.   

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. 

SEGMENT RESULTS 

(unaudited) 



Net Sales



Three months ended



Change

(dollars in thousands)

July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



Amount



%

Segment net sales:















U.S. Retail

$

723,093





$

393,977





$

329,116





83.5

%

Canada Retail

57,585





49,582





8,003





16.1

%

Brand Portfolio

50,529





30,458





20,071





65.9

%

Other





22,266





(22,266)





NM

Total segment net sales

831,207





496,283





334,924





67.5

%

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(13,872)





(6,569)





(7,303)





111.2

%

Consolidated net sales

$

817,335





$

489,714





$

327,621





66.9

%

 



Six months ended



Change

(dollars in thousands)

July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



Amount



%

Segment net sales:















U.S. Retail

$

1,343,751





$

771,050





$

572,701





74.3

%

Canada Retail

98,189





78,911





19,278





24.4

%

Brand Portfolio

107,956





112,571





(4,615)





(4.1)

%

Other





35,889





(35,889)





NM

Total segment net sales

1,549,896





998,421





551,475





55.2

%

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(29,406)





(25,924)





(3,482)





13.4

%

Consolidated net sales

$

1,520,490





$

972,497





$

547,993





56.3

%



NM - Not meaningful

 

Comparable Sales



Three months ended



Six months ended



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020

Comparable sales:















U.S. Retail segment

94.3

%



(44.9)

%



74.5

%



(43.7)

%

Canada Retail segment

14.6

%



(27.9)

%



12.6

%



(29.9)

%

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel

10.6

%



120.5

%



8.6

%



106.5

%

Other

NA



(36.2)

%



NA



(50.4)

%

Total comparable sales

84.9

%



(42.7)

%



68.1

%



(42.5)

%



NA - Not applicable

 

Store Count



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020

(square footage in thousands)

Number of Stores



Square Footage



Number of Stores



Square Footage

U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores

515





10,491





522





10,578



Canada Retail segment:















The Shoe Company / Shoe Warehouse stores

116





611





117





623



DSW stores

27





536





27





536





143





1,147





144





1,159



Total number of stores

658





11,638





666





11,737



 

Gross Profit



Three months ended















July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount



% of Segment Net Sales



Amount



% of Segment Net Sales



Amount



%



Basis Points

Segment gross profit (loss):



























U.S. Retail

$

256,893





35.5

%



$

40,097





10.2

%



$

216,796





540.7

%



2,530



Canada Retail

18,768





32.6

%



5,650





11.4

%



$

13,118





232.2

%



2,120



Brand Portfolio

8,533





16.9

%



(11,440)





(37.6)

%



$

19,973





NM



NM

Other





%



118





0.5

%



$

(118)





NM



NM



284,194









34,425



















Elimination of intersegment gross profit

487









2,617



















Gross profit

$

284,681





34.8

%



$

37,042





7.6

%



$

247,639





668.5

%



2,720



 



Six months ended















July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



Change

(dollars in thousands)

Amount



% of Segment Net Sales



Amount



% of Segment Net Sales



Amount



%



Basis Points

Segment gross profit (loss):



























U.S. Retail

$

450,006





33.5

%



$

7,127





0.9

%



$

442,879





6,214.1

%



3,260



Canada Retail

29,603





30.1

%



3,339





4.2

%



$

26,264





786.6

%



2,590



Brand Portfolio

20,459





19.0

%



2,464





2.2

%



$

17,995





730.3

%



1,680



Other





%



(5,310)





(14.8)

%



$

5,310





NM



NM



500,068









7,620



















Elimination of intersegment gross profit

724









2,962



















Gross profit

$

500,792





32.9

%



$

10,582





1.1

%



$

490,210





4,632.5

%



3,180



 



NM - Not meaningful

 

Intersegment Eliminations



Three months ended

(in thousands)

July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020

Elimination of intersegment activity:







Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$

(13,872)





$

(6,569)



Cost of sales:







Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

9,707





4,827



Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

4,652





4,359



Gross profit

$

487





$

2,617



 



Six months ended

(in thousands)

July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020

Elimination of intersegment activity:







Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$

(29,406)





$

(25,924)



Cost of sales:







Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

20,642





16,961



Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

9,488





11,925



Gross profit

$

724





$

2,962



 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Six months ended



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020

Net sales

$

817,335





$

489,714





$

1,520,490





$

972,497



Cost of sales

(532,654)





(452,672)





(1,019,698)





(961,915)



Gross profit

284,681





37,042





500,792





10,582



Operating expenses

(224,385)





(168,424)





(425,199)





(355,645)



Income from equity investment

2,290





2,153





3,998





4,423



Impairment charges

(1,174)





(6,735)





(1,174)





(119,282)



Operating profit (loss)

61,412





(135,964)





78,417





(459,922)



Interest expense, net

(8,072)





(3,788)





(16,886)





(5,946)



Non-operating income (expenses), net

(244)





743





562





656



Income (loss) before income taxes

53,096





(139,009)





62,093





(465,212)



Income tax benefit (provision)

(10,236)





40,795





(2,207)





151,140



Net income (loss)

$

42,860





$

(98,214)





$

59,886





$

(314,072)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.55





$

(1.36)





$

0.78





$

(4.36)



Weighted average diluted shares

77,619





72,142





77,271





72,028



 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)





July 31, 2021



January 30, 2021



August 1, 2020

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$

46,458





$

59,581





$

206,720



Receivables, net

199,371





196,049





49,240



Inventories

504,316





473,183





445,044



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

53,616





51,772





69,456



Total current assets

803,761





780,585





770,460



Property and equipment, net

271,401





296,469





332,730



Operating lease assets

676,665





700,481





797,413



Goodwill

93,655





93,655





93,655



Intangible assets, net

15,905





15,635





15,663



Deferred tax assets









182,866



Equity investment

55,149





58,598





56,690



Other assets

29,513





31,172





23,780



Total assets

$

1,946,049





$

1,976,595





$

2,273,257



Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Accounts payable

$

299,322





$

245,071





$

224,693



Accrued expenses

222,055





200,326





202,831



Current maturities of long-term debt

62,500





62,500







Current operating lease liabilities

190,853





244,786





241,694



Total current liabilities

774,730





752,683





669,218



Long-term debt

184,569





272,319





393,000



Non-current operating lease liabilities

645,136





677,735





778,826



Other non-current liabilities

30,502





30,841





25,586



Total liabilities

1,634,937





1,733,578





1,866,630



Total shareholders' equity

311,112





243,017





406,627



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,946,049





$

1,976,595





$

2,273,257



 

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Six months ended



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020



July 31, 2021



August 1, 2020

Operating expenses

$

(224,385)





$

(168,424)





$

(425,199)





$

(355,645)



Non-GAAP adjustments:















   Integration and restructuring expenses

1,094





8,455





2,836





10,203



   Target acquisition costs

5,333









5,333







   Gain on settlement





(8,990)









(8,990)



Adjusted operating expenses

$

(217,958)





$

(168,959)





$

(417,030)





$

(354,432)



Operating profit (loss)

$

61,412





$

(135,964)





$

78,417





$

(459,922)



Non-GAAP adjustments:















   Integration and restructuring expenses

1,094





8,455





2,836





10,203



   Target acquisition costs

5,333









5,333







   Gain on settlement





(8,990)









(8,990)



   Impairment charges

1,174





6,735





1,174





119,282



   Total non-GAAP adjustments

7,601





6,200





9,343





120,495



Adjusted operating profit (loss)

$

69,013





$

(129,764)





$

87,760





$

(339,427)



Net income (loss)

$

42,860





$

(98,214)





$

59,886





$

(314,072)



Non-GAAP adjustments:















   Integration and restructuring expenses

1,094





8,455





2,836





10,203



   Target acquisition costs

5,333









5,333







   Gain on settlement





(8,990)









(8,990)



   Impairment charges

1,174





6,735





1,174





119,282



   Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

244





(743)





(562)





(343)



   Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

7,845





5,457





8,781





120,152



   Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,871)





(1,393)





(2,179)





(30,531)



   Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets

(5,395)









(13,577)







   Total adjustments, after tax

579





4,064





(6,975)





89,621



Adjusted net income (loss)

$

43,439





$

(94,150)





$

52,911





$

(224,451)



Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.55





$

(1.36)





$

0.78





$

(4.36)



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.56





$

(1.31)





$

0.68





$

(3.12)



 

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) integration and restructuring expenses, including severance charges; (2) impairment charges and a related gain on settlement; (3) target acquisition costs; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; and (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited reconciliation of adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company on a comparable basis, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Revised Non-GAAP Measures

Beginning with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company revised its determination of adjusted financial results by eliminating the immaterial adjustments related to COVID-19 incremental costs (credits), net, and amortization of intangible assets. These revisions align with how management currently evaluates the performance of the business. The Company has recast its second quarter of fiscal 2020 non-GAAP financial measures to conform to the revised presentation as set forth in the table above.

