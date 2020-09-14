COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced that it will participate in CL King's Virtual 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2020. Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jared Poff, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on September 16, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.designerbrands.com. An online archive will be available following the presentation.
