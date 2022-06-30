New Structure Designed To Enhance Company's Position Strategic Design Partner For Major Silicon Valley Tech Firms
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignMap, the industry-leading digital product strategy and design consultancy, today announced a strategic reorganization of leadership. Under the new structure, Partner Greg Baker has been named Chief Strategy Officer. Baker will guide high-level Company Strategy, as well as overseeing Operations in close collaboration with CFO Brian Choe. Growth will be led by Partner Audrey Crane, under the new title Chief Experience Officer. Crane and her team will lead growth of existing accounts as well as new business, through Sales, Marketing, and Account management. Partner Chuck Moore has taken the title of Chief Design Officer, and will oversee the company's core discipline of strategic design services & consulting for major tech companies — in Silicon Valley and beyond, worldwide.
"We're excited for the opportunities provided by this re-org," CXO Crane said, "we see this as an opportunity to explore new ways of working, and to bring in new mindsets for tackling challenges both old and new."
CSO Gregory Baker added, "This new leadership structure will enable us to continue building on our great success of the last 18 months, and allow to effectively execute on our new growth strategy. Through our continuing partnerships with key clients, as well as our new services and offerings in development — such as our new Design Diligence program to service early stage startups — we plan to have a tremendous year, and to continue that trajectory for the years to come."
DesignMap provides design strategy and digital product design for our clients. We focus on complex domains like B2B, IT, finance and healthcare, or on complex situations like needing to build alignment and excitement for a 3-year vision, or moving from a suite of products to a platform.
We are a team of exceptional designers, researchers, strategists, facilitators, trainers, and managers of complex projects with deep sectoral experience in Finance, Healthcare and Technology. DesignMap's client list includes HP, Docker, Cisco, Charles Schwab, Bloomberg, Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, CloudGenix, SignalFX and other industry leaders. To learn more about DesignMap, please visit http://www.designmap.com.
Greg Baker is the Chief Strategy Officer at DesignMap. Greg studied design at Rhode Island School of Design. Greg started his career working with the great Terry Swack at TSDesign. He moved on to work at Netscape and then Dubberly Design Office before joining DesignMap as cofounder. Some of Greg's clients have included ExactTarget and subsequently Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Cisco, and Kaiser Permanente.
Audrey Crane is the Chief Experience Officer at DesignMap. She's had the great fortune to provide strategic, design, and research support and services over the years to clients like Salesforce, Docker, Electrify America, RSA, A3Ventures, NetApp, Aetna, and eBay, among many others over her 25 years in high tech.
Unless you count that computer program Audrey wrote on a TRS-80 when she was 5, she started her tech career at Netscape, where she had the extraordinary good luck to meet two of the most important mentors in her life. Having studied mathematics and theatre in college, she fell in love when Hugh Dubberly showed her the right brain/left brain beauty of design. Marty Cagan taught her how to connect her skills with business as well as people, and that it's possible to be both radically honest and radically kind.
Since then, Audrey has gone on to work both inside companies running design teams, as well as as a consultant at DesignMap and Dubberly Design Office, working with extraordinary clients and colleagues to do great work that has meaningful impact on peoples' jobs and lives.
Audrey studied Mathematics, English, and Theater during her undergraduate work. She studied design at UC Berkeley and California College of Arts (CCA). She is also the author of What CEOs Need to Know About Design.
Chuck Moore is Chief Design Officer at DesignMap. Chuck started his career working as an advertising art director. As use of interactive components in advertising grew, he took on designing web sites to support ad campaigns. Interaction design work became his primary focus and eventually he went to work at Wells Fargo Bank on the initial implementation of Bill Pay and the first redesign of Online Banking. Chuck moved on to Tibco, designing applications that enable enterprises to deploy, monitor and manage SOA Applications. At DesignMap, he's led initiatives for ExactTarget, Cisco, and EMC. Chuck graduated from the Visual Communications program at the University of Delaware.
